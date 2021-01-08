Margaret Lwanga O’Shea Joins BTI as Business Development Specialist

Hanover, MA, 2021-Jan-08 — /EPR Network/ — Brookline Transportation, Inc. (BTI), a Mayflower Van Lines agent specializing in commercial, lab, medical, science and residential moves, recently announced a strategic partnership agreement with Margaret Lwanga O’Shea as a business development specialist. She comes to BTI from International Dioxcide, Inc. (IDI), a subsidiary of ERCO Worldwide, a Canadian based publicly traded company that deals in chemical sales.

In her role as business development specialist, Lwanga O’Shea will develop new business leads for BTI’s commercial division, with a focus on lab relocations.

“Over the last few years, we’ve seen an increase in lab moves, both regionally and literally coast to coast,” said BTI Owner George Rohlfing. “With Margaret on board, with her advanced knowledge of labs and experience in the chemical industry, we are primed to grow that that part of the business—laboratory relocations—even further.”

At IDI, Lwanga O’Shea had been in charge of municipal bidding and sales and has worked in demand planning. She is well versed in using various CRM tools to obtain business, and has worked in various sales roles with different companies, including SolarCity and Coca Cola.

“This opportunity is the perfect synergy of my education and previous work experience, particularly the sales aspect,” said Lwanga O’Shea. “I’m extremely excited to work with George and the rest of the BTI team,”

Lwanga O’Shea holds a master’s degree in Environmental Sciences & Management from the University of Rhode Island. She and her partner reside in Pawtucket, RI with their two children.

BTI offers a wide range of relocations services for its residential and commercial customers. For complete information on BTI’s relocation services, please visit https://www.usamover.com/ or call 800-766-7724.

About Brookline Transportation, Inc. (BTI):

Since its founding in 1943, BTI has coordinated and executed thousands of commercial and residential moves throughout the greater Boston area to Cape Cod. A Mayflower franchise, BTI has the capability to conduct international and cross country relocations.

BTI’s services include: Professional Packing; Special Crating; Storage, Loading & Unloading Services, Workplace services, and Automobile Moves. For more information on Brookline Transportation services, visit https://www.usamover.com or call 800-766-7724.

Media Contact:

Steven Dubin, PR Works

SDubin@PRWorkZone.com

781-582-1061