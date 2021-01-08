Surjen Launches Ground and Air Ambulance Services in Nigeria

Abuja, Nigeria, 2021-Jan-08 — /EPR Network/ — Surjen, the best health care provider launches ground and air ambulance service in Nigeria. They provide a full range of medical health care facilities in Nigeria. Ground ambulances services include basic life support, advanced life support, and simple ambulance.

A simple ambulance can be used at the time when you are not in hurry to reach the hospital but because of no source to reach the hospital patient has called the ambulance.

Basic life support ambulance services are for the patients who need transport to provide medical help from the hospital in an emergency or non-emergency situation. An emergency may include, a person is not feeling well because of shortness of breath, minor trauma, psychiatric evaluation, an illness that hurts more, and related problem.

Advanced life support ambulance is the updated version of the regular ambulance. In this enhanced version of the ambulance, you will get the full advanced system support that helps in the situation of cardiac problems and when the patient needs much care while shifting to the hospital. This advanced ambulance carries all the emergency medical stuff that needs to handle the situation on the spot so that doctors can stabilize the situation and takes the patient to the hospital for the further medical procedure.

If we talk about the air ambulance, it is the best resource to provide the patient with the best medical support on the accident spot. Not only can this but also reach the hospital in less time if the medical facility is far away from your place. It will reach you in no time and take the patient to the medical health care super fast as it does not stop in a long traffic rush.

Air ambulance that Surjen offer includes domestic air ambulance, chartered air ambulance, and commercial airline ambulance. Air ambulance mostly used in that condition when patient need immediate health support and spot is far away or when you choose for the medical tourism.

They are equipped with specialized medical equipment that is used to stabilize the situation until the patient reaches the right place for the treatment. It takes the patient faster and comfortably by crossing long distances and finishing the traffic problem. Round ambulances sometimes face traffic problems as a result it may cause some serious damage to the patient’s health.

All the ambulances that Surjen health care provides, carry medical personnel, equipment to control, and to monitor the patient’s health situation. You can choose according to the condition of the patient, traffic condition, and distance of the medical facility from your place.

At the launch of the ground and air ambulance services in Nigeria, the representative of Surjen health care shares his/her views on the ambulance services. He said “As we say future is uncertain but if we will fight till the end the result can be in our favor. Don’t think much or get panic if you see an accident situation whether it’s an emergency or non-emergency situation. Just contact us for medical help and save your loved one’s life. In some situations, people know they will not reach on time to the hospital by road because of the long-distance and traffic, in that case just go for the air ambulance service that will take you to the medical facility on time.”

He further added “Many doctors prefer ground ambulance as they don’t know how they will handle the situation air. But sometimes it becomes very mandatory to call for an air and ground ambulance services in Nigeria when we feel that the patient needs to be admitted to the hospital as soon as possible because of the bad health and by road, it will take time and also the risk of traffic is more in ground ambulance services.”

About Surjen Health Care

Surjen is the best medical healthcare provider in Nigeria that provides all the medical facilities that include doctor’s consultation on the phone, laboratory tests at home, surgery packages, and medical tourism packages at an affordable cost.

Surjen is a safe, secure, and private online platform that provides customers direct healthcare services with lots of choices. They connect patients with local and international doctors for treatment. Our motive is to provide safe and affordable all in one medical health care facility to the people of Nigeria. Not only at home but they also provide medical tourism facility to the people who need to go outside the boundary for the treatment of their disease.