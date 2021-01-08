Stevia Market Share by Manufacturers, Types and Current Scenario 2020-2024

Felton, California , USA, Jan 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global Stevia Market size is likely to reach USD 553.7 million by 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Rising popularity of stevia owing to its superior sweetening properties, and its ability to restrict any contrary effects on the fitness of the consumers is thrusting the industry growth over the next nine years. The food sector is expected to remain one of the most vital segments of this market owing to the increasing demand for low-calorie substitute products. The increase in consumer awareness concerning consumption of healthy nourishment will ultimately lead to the rise in the penetration of stevia in confectionary and bakery products.

Promotion to use stevia in different forms such as powered and dried drives the positive perception of the food and beverage sector in countries such as Vietnam, Singapore, China, South Korea and Japan on account of growing acceptance of stevia-based compounds and new product launches. In addition, the rise in the awareness of consumers towards fitness routine has also caused various carbonated drink producers which consist of The Coca-Cola Company to announce the stevia based product in their product line of soft drinks, which also helped them to widen their consumer base.

Access Stevia Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/stevia-market

The approval from the EU Commission and the U.S. FDA which resulted in optimistic regulatory outlook is presumed to be a crucial factor fueling the growth of stevia market soon. The favorable atmosphere and consumer awareness concerning the advantages of natural sweeteners have influenced large-scale production in APAC and Latin America which resulted in an acceptance of compounds based on stevia in nations such as South Korea, Japan, and Brazil.

In terms of total volume, the beverage was the primary application industry accounting for over 34.8% in 2015. Increasing demand for juices, carbonated drinks, and low-calorie beverages is anticipated to cause the expansion of stevia market over the next nine years.

A significant share of 22.2% global volume for tabletop sweeteners was projected as the third major industry. Artificial sugar is expected to be replaced by stevia-based sweeteners in this sector over the forecast period to cater consumers with diseases such as diabetes.

Another important segment of the market is pharmaceutical industry. Superior medicinal abilities such as its capacity to control obesity and blood pressure along with healing of injuries and wounds are presumed to open new growth opportunities soon.

With extensive coverage areas and large manufacturing capacities, the market is dominated by a limited number of players. On account of a firm foothold in application sector together with essential infrastructure for research and development, Evolva Holding S.A, GLG Life Tech Corp., Tate & Lyle Plc., Pure Circle Ltd. and Cargill Inc., are projected to lead the market.

The crucial features of the market are expected to be product innovation and the establishment of strategic partnerships with farmers and cultivators along with mergers and acquisitions. Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company partnered with GLG Life Tech Corp. to industrialize and distribute stevia-based products in July 2016.

Request a Sample Copy of Stevia Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/stevia-market/request-sample

Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com