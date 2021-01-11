Farm Management Software Market Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, Current Trends and Forecast Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Farm Management Software Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global farm management software market is expected to reach USD 4.22 billion by 2025. The market is driven by factors such as proliferation of IoT, big data analytics and information & communication technology along with emphasis on cloud computing leading to recording and retrieval of real-time data management.

Key Players:

Ag Leader Technology

AgJunction, Inc.

BouMatic Robotic B.V.

CropMetrics LLC

CropZilla Software, Inc.

DICKEY-john Corporation

DeLaval International AB

Deere and Company

Farm Edge, Inc.

Grownetics

GEA Group

Growth Drivers:

Rising population and enlarged demand for food worldwide coupled with government support to boost modern agricultural techniques is likely to boost the market growth in the forthcoming period. The farm management software market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.7% in the forecast period.

The global farm management software industry witnesses several opportunities such as green initiatives for sustainable agriculture coupled with awareness in farmers for precision agriculture and pursuance of modern agricultural practices.

Agriculture Type Outlook:

Precision farming

Livestock monitoring

Smart greenhouse

Deployment Model Outlook:

Web-based

Cloud-based

Services Outlook:

System integration & consulting

Maintenance & support

Managed services Data services Analytics services Farm operation services

Assisted professional services Supply chain management services Climate information services



Regional Insights:

North American and South American farm management software market is expected to gain positive traction in the near future. Factors such as rising demand for farm yield, favorable policies by government, demand for agricultural solutions, and inclination towards precision farming is likely to contribute to the market growth in the forthcoming period.

European market is expected to gain a positive traction in the forthcoming period due to government support, increasing R&D activities pertaining to smart agriculture such as employing drones for enhanced production and building Aero Farms for better agriculture yield. Middle Eastern and African market is expected to gain a higher CAGR in the forthcoming period.

