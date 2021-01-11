Dental 3D Printing Market: Increasing Popularity of CAD/CAM Technology

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ —

The dental 3D printing market is expected to reach USD 5.06 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 1.78 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 23.2%.

The key factors driving the growth of dental 3d printing market include high incidence of dental caries and other dental diseases, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, adoption of dental 3D printers in hospitals and clinics, rapid growth in the geriatric population and its association with the rising prevalence of edentulism, and increasing disposable income in developing countries.

By technology, the vat photopolymerization segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2017

On the basis of technology, this market is segmented into vat photopolymerization, fused deposition modeling, selective laser sintering, polyjet technology, and other technologies. The vat photopolymerization segment accounted for the largest share of the global dental 3D printing market. The high precision and accuracy of this technique is primarily attributed to the large share of this segment.

By application, the prosthodontics segment held the largest share of the digital dentistry market in 2017

Based on application, digital dentistry market is segmented into prosthodontics, endodontics, and implantology. The prosthodontics segment accounted for the largest share in this market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the growing demand for crowns and bridges, rising prevalence of dental caries, increasing incidence of tooth loss, and increasing customer acceptance of advanced dental technologies.

North America dominated the digital dental models market in 2017

North America accounted for the largest share of the digital dental models market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to high and growing incidence of dental caries and tooth loss (associated with the aging population), high oral care expenditure, development of 3D printing technologies offering high accuracy and reduced time for printing, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and rising popularity of digital dentistry.

Leading Companies

dental 3D Systems (US), Stratasys (US/Israel), Renishaw (UK), Roland DG (Japan), SLM Solutions (Germany), EnvisionTEC (Germany), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Straumann (Switzerland), Formlabs (US), Prodways Group (France), EOS (Germany), Rapid Shape (Germany), DWS (Italy), Planmeca (Finland), Kulzer GmbH (Germany), Ultimaker (Netherlands), Dental Wings (Canada), Carbon (US), and Asiga (Australia).