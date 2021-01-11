Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players and Forecasts 2024

Felton, California , USA, Jan 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market size was worth USD 4,964.05 million in 2016 which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 9.7% over the forecast period. Rise in mortality rate due to the increasing occurrence of the cancer, second most predominant disease accounting for approximately 8.8 million deaths in 2015 is anticipated to escalate the market for these tests.

Advancements in tests enable early diagnosis and assist efficient detection of different types of tumors which in turn is expected to promote growth over the projected period. The introduction of new products by large bodies, merger, and acquisitions, and joint agreements such as the development of RNA-Seq Kit version by Agilent Technologies Inc. and Agendia Inc. are the factors accountable for the estimated CAGR.

An escalation in the development of companion diagnostics in order to deliver advanced and personalized genomic medicine is also responsible for progress in the coming years.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Next Generation Sequencing

qPCR & Multiplexing

Lab-on- a- chip (LOAC) & Reverse Transcriptase-PCR (RT-PCR)

Protein Microarrays

DNA Microarrays

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Biomarker Development

CTC Analysis

Proteomic Analysis

Epigenetic Analysis

Genetic Analysis

Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Others

Major entities functioning in the market include Novartis AG, Myriad Genetics Inc., Illumina Inc., Almac Group, Sysmex Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Agilent Technologies, Genomic Health, Almac Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V, and Cepheid.

Market players by offering clinical analysis amenities are implementing geographic expansion strategies. Furthermore, reimbursement coverage plays an important factor to increase the patient convenience to the precision drug. For example, in October 2015, U.S., Medicare started the reimbursement procedure for a prostate tumor type known as Oncotype DX.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

