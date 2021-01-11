Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players and Forecasts 2024

Posted on 2021-01-11 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Felton, California , USA, Jan 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — 

Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market size was worth USD 4,964.05 million in 2016 which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 9.7% over the forecast period. Rise in mortality rate due to the increasing occurrence of the cancer, second most predominant disease accounting for approximately 8.8 million deaths in 2015 is anticipated to escalate the market for these tests.

Advancements in tests enable early diagnosis and assist efficient detection of different types of tumors which in turn is expected to promote growth over the projected period. The introduction of new products by large bodies, merger, and acquisitions, and joint agreements such as the development of RNA-Seq Kit version by Agilent Technologies Inc. and Agendia Inc. are the factors accountable for the estimated CAGR.

An escalation in the development of companion diagnostics in order to deliver advanced and personalized genomic medicine is also responsible for progress in the coming years.

Access Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/next-generation-cancer-diagnostics-market

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

  • Next Generation Sequencing
  • qPCR & Multiplexing
  • Lab-on- a- chip (LOAC) & Reverse Transcriptase-PCR (RT-PCR)
  • Protein Microarrays
  • DNA Microarrays

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

  • Biomarker Development
  • CTC Analysis
  • Proteomic Analysis
  • Epigenetic Analysis
  • Genetic Analysis

Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

  • Lung Cancer
  • Breast Cancer
  • Colorectal Cancer
  • Cervical Cancer
  • Others

Major entities functioning in the market include Novartis AG, Myriad Genetics Inc., Illumina Inc., Almac Group, Sysmex Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Agilent Technologies, Genomic Health, Almac Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V, and Cepheid.

Market players by offering clinical analysis amenities are implementing geographic expansion strategies. Furthermore, reimbursement coverage plays an important factor to increase the patient convenience to the precision drug. For example, in October 2015, U.S., Medicare started the reimbursement procedure for a prostate tumor type known as Oncotype DX.

Request a Sample Copy of Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/next-generation-cancer-diagnostics-market/request-sample

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

  • North America
  • U.S
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • Asia Pacific
  • Japan
  • China
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South Africa

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!