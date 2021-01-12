Acclaimed Author Steve Bonenberger Announces Official Release of AkelDeema Volume 1: Kingdom Builders

Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Jan-12 — /EPR Network/ — Bonenberger & Company, a Thought Pros, LLC, initiative, is excited to announce the official release of the first volume of The AkelDeema Saga.

‘Kingdom Builders’ is now available in soft cover on Amazon globally and via e-book at www.SteveBonenberger.com.

“I’m very excited to now offer AkelDeema Vol. 1: Kingdom Builders at SteveBonenberger.com in time for the Christmas Season,” Bonenberger said. “Words do not describe how proud I am of this book and its message. The entire AkelDeema Saga is the apex of my entire creative career. I’m looking forward to the release of Volume Two early next year.”

Bonenberger is the Managing Director at Thought Pros, LLC, and a graduate of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, KY. He holds a Master of Divinity Degree and continues his extensive post-graduate studies in the fields of pastoral care and biblical studies.

A former nationally syndicated radio show host, Bonenberger has been writing novels and telling stories for over four decades.

AkelDeema Vol. 1: Kingdom Builders focuses on big questions like, ‘Does God see me?’, ‘Why does He keep me in such permanent and powerful exile?’ and ‘Why does He not send along immense and abundant resources and financial support?’

‘Kingdom Builders’ is a tale of how a small, well-funded and well-managed team of men can completely upend a nation.

About The AkelDeema Saga

The AkelDeema Saga is a journey into the valley known by locals as, “AkelDeema: The Place of Death and Sorrows.” Be warned – it is not a safe passage.

AkelDeema Volume 1 ‘Kingdom Builders’ is out now in soft cover through Amazon, and via e-book at SteveBonenberger.com. Volume 2 is scheduled for release in early 2021. Volume 3 will be released in 2024.

About Steve Bonenberger

Steve Bonenberger lives in San Diego with his wife, Kathy, and Baxter, their dog. The author of the best-selling ‘Through Gates of Fire’ Trilogy, Bonenberger is a father and grandfather.

Contact

Website: www.stevebonenberger.com

Email: info@thoughtpros.com

Twitter: @proftribute

Instagram: @bonenbergerandco

Facebook: /bonenbergerandco