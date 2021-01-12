Siemens’ Teamcenter AIP DRM to protect sensitive data beyond organizational boundaries

LUCERNE, SWITZERLAND, 2021-Jan-12 — /EPR Network/ — SECUDE, a Siemens foundation partner, is a leading Digital Rights Management (DRM) solution provider leveraging Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP). Secude offers data protection and usage controls in an enterprise environment such as PLM, ERP, Block Chain applications and associated integrations.

Siemens customers can realize immense value from the Teamcenter® AIP DRM software solution as follows:

Holistic data encryption strategy for CIOs and CISOs based on Microsoft DRM platform, the most visible and extensible platform in the market today Lower TCO as Azure Information Protection (AIP) is a part of the Microsoft Office 365 AIP based data encryption guarantees the sovereignty and the responsible use of organizations’ data by insiders, partners, suppliers and customers Enable you to extend the established Teamcenter security policies beyond your organization boundaries Support to encrypt CAD data such as from NX™ software, Solid Edge® software, AutoCAD, Inventor, Creo as well as non-CAD data such as MS office, PDF and other data formats Promote zero tolerance across the extended enterprise

Today, organizations are looking for overcoming below business security challenges to achieve the Zero Trust security policy while working with customers, partners and suppliers.

Business security challenges:

How to achieve end to end data security with confidentiality, integrity and protection? How to empower suppliers, partners and joint ventures with controlled governance? How to protect data in the age of cloud adoption and BYOD? How to achieve stringent regulatory compliances? How to unfold and address the potential data security threats?

Teamcenter AIP DRM solution addresses the above business challenges through:

Controlled data access: Ability to control view, modify, print, copy and export Author and co-author roles: Designate supplier lead to manage file access Data access expiration: Enforce data expiration based on time period or date Secure offline access: Enable data access in offline mode securely Leverage MIP and Azure RMS: Enable cloud-based authentication and protect data on almost any device Regulatory compliance dashboard in Azure Security Center: Currently supported standards are Azure CIS, PCI DSS 3.2, ISO 27001 and SOC TSP Complete traceability: Ability to create audit logs and trails for user actions on data Simplified administration: Data access with predefined group & roles

Teamcenter AIP DRM enables data protection through encryption thereby controlling the access and usage on the data throughout its lifecycle.

Watch the Demo of Siemens Teamcenter AIP DRM

Data protection and its usage are supported in a Teamcenter ecosystem:

Active Workspace – NX, Solid Edge, CREO, AutoCAD & MSO Integrations Rich Application Client – NX, Solid Edge, CREO, AutoCAD & MSO Integrations

Similarly, in a standalone environment our support includes:

NX, Solid Edge, CREO, AutoCAD and MSO

Note: Support for more features like embedded visualization, watermarking, supplier collaboration framework and translators are underway for future product releases.

Teamcenter AIP DRM solution key features includes:

Data encryption support for CAD and Non-CAD data Automatic classification (label) of data and encryption based on data as well as user information in Teamcenter Seamlessly and transparent usage of protected data for user HALOCAD Reader to view and analyze data for the user without explicit Azure environment BYOK – Configure tenant with customer defined key instead of default key generated by Microsoft Disable screen captures using print screen, snipping tool, remote sharing etc. Export Bill of Materials from Teamcenter in PLM XML encrypted format. The encrypted XML file can be viewed along with label using Azure Protection viewer Automatic label enforcement for assembly components Ability to have differential rights for individual user or user groups for the same file Protected data access and usage controls in standalone applications such as NX, Solid Edge and other CAD applications

“There are many products that promise to secure CAD, CAM, CAE, and MSO files shared in worldwide process chains using proprietary encryption. However, when you have invested in Microsoft Office 365, it makes sense to leverage Microsoft AIP using a simple, cost-effective Teamcenter AIP DRM. This can greatly enable Siemens’ application users to seamlessly leverage their investment in data security,” says Holger Huegel, VP – Technology, SECUDE

Note: A list of relevant Siemens trademarks can be found here.

About SECUDE

SECUDE is an established global security solutions provider offering innovative IT data protection for users of SAP software.

Founded in 1996, SECUDE maintained a close SAP technology partnership and became a reliable resource for security solutions for the SAP market with ‘Single Sign-On’ for SAP, which was acquired by SAP in 2011. With a focus on making business process for data protection efficient and automated with little or no user interference, SECUDE’s goal is to provide ease of use while minimizing the cost of rollout and operations.

Leveraging its 20-plus years of experience in SAP security and business process know-how in protecting enterprise IP and data, SECUDE launched HALOCORE® and HALOCAD® as a holistic approach to protect SAP and PLM data exports respectively.

SECUDE’s solutions are trusted by many Fortune 500 and DAX listed companies. With branches in Europe, North America and Asia, SECUDE supports customers with the implementation of IT security strategies through a global network. For more information, visit www.secude.com and follow our social media channels: LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

For more information, write to communication@secude.com