Aligarh, India, 2021-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — Mangalayatan University invited applications for phd admission 2021.

This is to inform the candidates in particular who are having a keen interest in research and development and are willing to take admission in PhD Program. In this regard, all aspirant students are notified that The Research Entrance Aptitude Test (TREAT) would be conducted on 31 January, 2021.

This notification is in continuation of the further action with respect to the invitation of applications for a full-time and part-time PhD programme for the January 2021 session of different departments of Mangalayatan University.The prestigious Mangalayatan University’s (MU) PhD programs are strictly governed and directed by UGC (Standard PhD Levels and Award Procedures) requirements and rules (1st amendment) regulations 2018. Relatively, in accordance with the new norms and regulations of the UGC (University Grant Commission), minimum requirements and protocol for phd admission would be followed by Mangalayatan University. Therefore, taking the current situation of Covid-19 into consideration, the University would conduct The Research Entrance Aptitude Test (TREAT) in online mode via webcam device in association with online assessment method. The candidates after passing the (TREAT) examination will appear to the interview in order to get admission in PhD from Mangalayatan University.

The particulars of the procedure and technique followed for the ( TREAT) examination will be put upon the website www.mangalayatan.in within a week before the date of the examination.

The Research Entrance Aptitude Test (TREAT) accompanied by an Interview or Viva Voice would include the whole process for admission to PhD research programme.

70 percent weight-age would be given to the performance (scores obtained) of an applicant in the (TREAT) ,and rest 30 percent weight-age would be given to candidate's performance at Interview or Viva Voice.

Following the completion of (TREAT) and Interview, if the seats remain vacant owing to the elimination of seats due to any reason, the vacant seats will be filled after appropriate press release notification.

The candidates are advised to go through all the useful particulars and relevant information regarding The Research Entrance Aptitude Test (TREAT) and interview conducted by the Mangalayatan University.

The link to the admit cards would be released 7 days before the date of examination.

All the applicants are requested to go through the official website i.e. https://www.mangalayatan.in/phd-mphil-courses-entrance-exam-admission/ for additional details and further timeline.

Apply online at https://www.mangalayatan.in/online-application-form/ Or Direct Call/WhatsApp at +91-78279-73875, 9359-555-555

Mangalayatan University ( Research Department)

Direct Call : +91-9359-555-555

WhatsApp: +91-9359-555-555

Email : researchmu(at)mangalayatan(dot)edu(dot)in

W/S: www(dot) mangalayatan(dot)edu(dot)in

Campus Address: Extended NCR, 33rd Milestone Mathura-Aligarh Highway Beswan Aligarh-202145 (U.P) India.