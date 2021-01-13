California Production Insurance Brokers Discuss Copyright Infringement

Los Angeles, California, 2021-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — The California production insurance brokers at MFE Insurance, an Independent Insurance Agency, recently shared a blog informing marijuana producers on how to protect themselves against copyright infringement claims.

The post explains that copyright infringement occurs whenever one entity copies and/or distributes another party’s product or image without explicit permission. The United States Sentencing Commission reported that in 2015, two of the top five districts in the nation that witnessed the highest number of copyright and trademark infringement offenses were located in the state of California (Northern and Eastern). Of the 71,003 cases reported, 95 involved instances of criminal infringement. The blog then emphasizes that federal-friendly branding (as it relates to cannabis products like CBD oils and hemp seeds) is crucial to avoid copyright infringement, as is proving lawful use of a product or service. There are only 10 states (and the District of Columbia) who have thus far legalized marijuana for both medicinal and recreational purposes. In total, 28 have legalized it for strictly medical use.

The blog also stresses the importance of applying for a patent (if not federal, then state or local). For federal patents, an invention needs to be visibly useful and non-evident. It’s also crucial for cannabis producers to consider the rights of plant breeders — a subcategory of intellectual property rights that ultimately lets a grower control nearly all major aspects of the production process, including seeds, cuttings, divisions and harvested material.

