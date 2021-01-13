3D Preview: Brush Your Ideas Announces New Feature Addition

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — Brush your Ideas is a one stop brand for web-to-print and print industry products. Recently, they announced a new feature addition “3D Preview” to their flagship product, Designer Tool. Basically, this tool gets integrated into the web store from where customers can customize their products.

Now, after creating the design, customers can have a better 360 degree view of their products using 3D preview. Although it is a basic, but an important feature because it helps customers to get a better idea about how their design will look and feel for real. This adds to an enhanced user experience that also helps customers to figure out if they further want to design the product before placing an order.

“Since its launch Brush your Ideas has been accepted open hearted by our customers and has stood out in the crowd. We are in the constant endeavor to make our product better every day. Providing better customer experience and helping them with turning their designs into reality is our aim. With every update we make sure that Brush your Ideas is serving customers right. With 3D preview customers will get more details and needed insights to make their designs better,” said Maulik Shah, CEO, Brush your Ideas.

“Product designer Tool from Brush Your Ideas always remains first when it comes to providing the best shopping experience. Our tech team also makes sure to keep the interface simpler for the users. So, 3D preview was one important feature that we always wanted to provide. It not only gives a 360 view of the designer products, but also helps customers in making timely decisions. They will know how certain designs would look from each and every angel. So, for e-store owners this is a total win-win feature for better customer experience” Added Nitin Gupta, Product Owner of Brush Your Ideas.

Brush your Ideas is paving the way for mobile first approach and providing personalized tools. Their web to print solutions, web to print ERP solutions, services, and product designer tools and leading in the web to print market. They serve clients across the globe and for more than a decade now. Their product range also includes Print ERP solutions. The product seamlessly integrates even with multilingual websites which makes it fun and easy to use for your global as well as local customers.

If you are looking for a solution for your web to print store or want to know more about Brush your Ideas’ designer tool then get in touch with them here.

For more information about their new release or anything visit www.brushyourideas.com.