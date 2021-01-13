Aden & Anais, Inc. Appoints Sharon Fox to Board of Directors, Marking Twelfth Board Placement by Women on Boards (WOB) Project

San Francisco, Calif., 2021-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — Aden & Anais, Inc., a global lifestyle baby care company comprised of two industry-leading brands, aden + anais™andHALO®, announces today the addition of Sharon Fox as its newest board member. Fox’s new role signals the brand’s first external woman board member who is not a part of the company’s private equity owners, Swander Pace Capital.

Fox and Aden & Anais, Inc. were first introduced through Women On Boards (WOB) Project, a nonprofit with the mission of empowering women business leaders and improving diversity and inclusion at the board of directors level across consumer brands. The company pledged to further gender diversity in its boardroom and beyond earlier this year as they joined WOB Project’s founding cohort, which worked with 20 consumer companies to identify and match strong candidates for each brand’s respective board.

“WOB Project has an exceptional profiling process and Sharon was first identified in that process. She quickly rose to the top of the candidate list due to her strong digital marketing experience and superlative track record of success,” said Doug Gillespie, CEO of Aden & Anais, Inc. “Sharon will be a tremendous asset to our board due to her breadth of knowledge in juvenile and children’s products and her undeniable passion for helping parents and children.”

“When we began WOB Project we had high hopes of attracting top talent and brands alike to join us in our mission of providing women access to seats at the board table,” said Brianna Rizzo, Board Member of WOB Project. “We have been so inspired by the response we’ve received. Especially in a year when our mission became even more paramount due to the pandemic’s impact on women in the workplace, we feel beyond honored to have played a role in matching Sharon with the team at Aden & Anais, Inc. We know that through this partnership the company will continue to innovate and make a significant contribution to the lives of families.”

Beginning her career in brand management on Post®Alpha-Bits® Cereal, Fox subsequently worked in the parenting space across children’s beverages and ice cream brands. Her career led her to Amazon, leading their Diapers.combusiness post acquisition, where she had the opportunity to work with a team from Amazon and Quidsi committed to creating services and an overall shopping destination that made busy parents’ lives easier. Fox brings 25+ years of experience to her new board seat, including prior positions as CMO of two mission-driven brands, Freshly and Melissa & Doug, and serving on the boards of Criteo and Schleich. Fox earned a B.S. in Industrial Operations Engineering from the University of Michigan and her MBA from Harvard Business School.

“Baby and toddler care is an area where brands and services can have an immediate impact during one of the most joyful and demanding life experiences,” said Sharon Fox, Aden & Anais, Inc. Board Member. “Both aden + anais™ and HALO® are committed to delivering a more cozy, confident and safe experience for parents and their young children. I am honored to join the board as we continue to champion making life easier, and safer, for parents and young children alike. Now more than ever, given the pandemic, brands need to step up to provide a supportive helping hand — especially for first-time parents. This support can be the difference needed to enable a smooth transition into parenthood.”

To learn more about the aden + anais™ brand, please visit adenandanais.comand to learn more about the HALO® brand, please visit halosleep.com.

About Aden & Anais, Inc.

Headquartered in New York City with more than 75 employees around the world, Aden & Anais, Inc. is a privately-held, global lifestyle baby care company comprised of two industry-leading brands, aden + anais™andHALO®, each with a strong history of innovation and growth.

Since being founded in 2006, aden + anais™ has been committed to developing modern baby must-haves designed with parents in mind, including signature products that combine comfort, versatility and style. The award-winning collection includes a full range of multi-purpose swaddles, burpy bibs, dream blankets, sleeping bags, nursery bedding, playmats, gear and more. aden + anaisTMhas sold more than 25 million swaddles in 65 countries worldwide. Products are sold at adenandanais.comand select retailers.

The HALO® brand is dedicated to developing products that make it easier for all parents to create a safe sleep environment for their children and that help raise continued awareness and education for how to achieve safer baby sleep. The HALO® portfolio includes the industry-leading and award-winning BassiNest® collection and the SleepSack® line of swaddles and wearable blankets that are the No. 1 choice of U.S. hospitals. HALO® products, which also feature original and licensed designs, are available across the U.S., and select items are also sold in Europe. Products are sold at halosleep.comand select retailers.

About Women on Boards Project

Women on Boards (WOB) Project was created in 2020 by consumer industry leaders to increase the number of women serving on consumer company boards while also expanding diversity including race, ethnicity, age, socio-economic status, and sexual orientation, gender fluidity. The Project is inspiring a game-changing movement to provide women access to seats at the board table while working in partnership with a consortium of industry leaders in venture capital and private equity to diversify their respective boards portfolios. For more information, please visit WOBproject.com.

