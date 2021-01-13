Major Revenue Growth is Projected for Global Transfection Reagent Market in Near Future

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Target Audience for this Study:

Biopharmaceutical companies

Biotechnology companies

Transfection equipment, reagent, and kit manufacturing companies

Suppliers and distributors of transfection reagents

Research institutes

Academic centers

Venture capitalists

Projected Growth in Revenue:

This report studies the global Transfection Reagents Market from 2016 to 2021. This market is expected to reach USD 1.02 Billion by 2021 from USD 715.4 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

End Users:

Based on end user, the Transfection Reagent Market is segmented into academic & research institutes and pharmaceutical & biotechnologies companies. In 2016, the academic & research institutes segment is excepted to account for the largest share of the market. However, the pharmaceutical & biotechnologies segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Growth:

On the basis of region, the global Transfection Reagents Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). In 2016, North America is poised to account for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. However, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and serve as a major revenue pocket for companies offering transfection reagents and equipment.

Over the years, the transfection equipment market has witnessed various technological advancements to meet the needs of researchers and biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies. These advancements have led to the development of high throughput large scale transfection instruments and reagents with greater efficiency. Advanced technologies result in efficient quantitative and qualitative transfection in varied types of cells, including the hard-to-transfect cell lines.

Global Leaders:

The key players in Transfection Reagents Market are continuously striving to gain larger shares and expand their existing product portfolios by agreements, collaborations, and partnerships. The overall market was dominated by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), and QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands). Other players include Polyplus-transfection SA (France), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S.), Mirus Bio LLC (U.S.), and MaxCyte, Inc. (U.S.).

