Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market: Key Growth Strategies Adopted by Key Players like Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Siemens (Germany), Abbott (US)

The prominent players operating in the global autoimmune disease diagnosis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Siemens (Germany), Abbott (US), Danaher (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Grifols (Spain), Trinity Biotech (Ireland), Werfen (Spain), HYCOR Biomedical (US), EUROIMMUN AG (Germany), Oncimmune (UK), HTG Molecular Diagnostics (US), Seramun Diagnostica GmbH (Germany), Exagen Inc. (US), Cambridge Life Sciences Limited (UK), A. Menarini Diagnostics s.r.l (Italy), ORGENTEC Diagnostika (Germany), KRONUS (US), and AESKU GROUP GMBH & CO. KG (Germany).

The players in this market are mainly focused on product launches/approvals, expansion, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to develop and expand their market presence between 2017 and 2020.

Siemens AG (Germany) is among the leaders in the global autoimmune disease diagnosis market in 2018. The company offers its products in the healthcare industry through its business segment of diagnostics, under the Siemens Healthineers. The company is focused primarily on inorganic and organic strategies such as expansion and product launches/approvals. For instance, during December 2018, Siemens expanded its manufacturing unit situated in the Walpole, Mass, United States. The new facility manufactures tests for the immunoassay module of the Atellica Solution. R&D efforts at the site bring new tests to the in-vitro diagnostics market to help physicians diagnose, monitor, and treat diseases. Such development strengthens the position of the company in the market.

Abbott (US) is another leading player in the autoimmune disease diagnosis market. The company recorded positive growth in its revenue in 2018, as compared to that of 2017. Moreover, in 2018, the company generated 35% of its total revenue from the United States. The company focuses on organic and inorganic growth, such as collaboration, and product launches/product approval, to strengthen its position in the market. For instance, in 2017, the company entered into a partnership with North West London Pathology for the supply of analytical equipment and consumables, including Abbotts Alinity ci and Alinity h series diagnostics instruments.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The global autoimmune disease diagnosis market size is expected to grow from USD 6.3 billion by 2025 from USD 4.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Major Growth Boosters:

This industry is experiencing significant growth due to the high incidence of autoimmune diseases, increasing awareness about autoimmune diseases, and the growth in research on autoimmune diseases.

Regional Growth Analysis:

The autoimmune disease diagnosis market has been analyzed for North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, Europe held the largest share of the market, followed by Asia Pacific. The rising incidences of chronic diseases, the increasing geriatric population in this region are the major factors driving the growth of the autoimmune disease diagnosis industry in Europe.