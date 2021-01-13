Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Market to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate in the Coming Years

Pune, India , 2021-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The ophthalmic surgical instruments market is segmented into femtosecond lasers, excimer lasers, other lasers, and refractive surgery instruments & kits. The femtosecond lasers segment accounted for the major share of the refractive surgery devices market and is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment is attributed to its benefits such as lower incidence of dry eyes, less induced aberrations, greater safety, faster uncorrected visual acuity recovery, less intraocular pressure (IOP) variation in the femtosecond-created flap, and growing number of femtosecond laser-assisted surgeries being performed across the globe.

What the Market Looks Like?

The global Ophthalmic surgical instruments market is projected to reach USD 11.18 Billion by 2022 from USD 8.36 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.0%.

Based on product, the ophthalmology surgical instruments market is segmented into cataract surgery devices, vitreoretinal surgery devices, refractive surgery devices, glaucoma surgery devices, ophthalmic microscopes, and accessories. The cataract surgery devices segment accounted for the major share of the global ophthalmic surgical instruments market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the growing number of cataract surgeries across the globe. Glaucoma surgery devices segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the rising prevalence of glaucoma and technological advancements in the glaucoma surgical devices throughout the world.

Ask for PDF Brochure: – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=11819932

What Drives the Market?

The growth of the global market for Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments is primarily influenced by the following factors:

Rising Prevalence of Eye Diseases

Technological Advancements in Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments

Increasing Government Initiatives to Control Visual Impairment

North America accounted for the largest share of the ophthalmology surgical instruments market in 2016, followed by Europe. The large share of this region is attributed to rising prevalence of ocular disorders owing to growing geriatric population in North America, increase in healthcare expenditure, technological advancements in instruments & devices used for minimally invasive surgeries, and increasing regulatory approvals.

Request for Sample Pages: – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=11819932

Top Key Players: –

The prominent players in the global ophthalmic surgical instruments market are Alcon (Switzerland), Carl Zeiss Meditec (Germany), Johnson & Johnson Vision Care (US), Hoya Corporation (Japan), Bausch + Lomb (US), NIDEK (Japan), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Ellex Medical Lasers (Australia), IRIDEX Corporation (US), Lumenis (Israel), STAAR Surgical Company (US), and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems (Switzerland).