Proanthocyanidins Market Key Drivers, Restraints & Challenges

Proanthocyanidins Market by Source (Cranberry, Grape Seed, and Pine Bark), Application (Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics, and Functional Food & Beverages), Type (Type A and Type B), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Posted on 2021-01-13 by in Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals // 0 Comments

The proanthocyanidins market is estimated at USD 198 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2025, to reach USD 280 million by 2025.

Proanthocyanidins are a type of flavonoids that are widely utilized as antioxidants in several applications of functional food & beverage, pharmaceutical, dietary supplement, sports nutrition, personal care, and cosmetics industries. The demand for proanthocyanidins as ingredients as ingredients is mainly driven by the rising awareness among consumers across the globe towards healthy and nutritious food & beverages products.

Key Drivers:

  • Various health and therapeutic benefits offered by Proanthocyanidins
  • Growing demand for dietary supplements and functional food & beverage products
  • Increasing applications in the personal care and cosmetic industries

Key Restraint & Challenge:

  • High cost of Proanthocyandins
  • Availability of substitutes

Types of Proanthocyanidins :

The major sources of proanthocyanidins are cranberry and grape seeds. Type A proanthocyanidins are mainly utilized in several pharmaceutical applications due to their therapeutic effects. Type A increasingly find applications in the pharmaceutical industry and are widely utilized in pharmaceutical products for urinary tract infections, which is a common infection prevalent among women. Whereas type B is witnessing high demand in the personal care and cosmetic industries due to the effective antioxidant.

  • Type A
  • Type B

Top 10 players in Proanthocyanidins Industry:

The competitive landscape provides an overview of the relative market position of the key players operating in the proantocyanidins market, based on the strength of their project offerings and business strategies, analyzed based on a proprietary model. Key players in the market have majorly adopted strategies such as new product launches, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures, expansions, and acquisitions. Some of the major players in the market are:

  • Naturex
  • Indena Spa
  • Nexira
  • Fruit D’or
  • Scott Laboratories Inc
  • Polyphenolics
  • Xi’an Yuenun Biological Technology Co Ltd
  • Natac Group
  • Eevia Health
  • Botaniex Inc

