Kentucky Pure® Mineral Water – A Proven Winner!

Posted on 2021-01-13 by in Food & Beverage, Retail, Sports // 0 Comments

Greenup, Kentucky, U.S.A., 2021-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — 108 Kentucky Derby Winners were raised on water from the same aquifer Kentucky Pure Mineral Water is drawn from.

Giddyup! Enough said!

Look for Kentucky Pure Mineral Water on store shelves soon!

Media contact:

River Rock Water LLC
16387 State Route 7
Greenup Ky 41144

DOC
PDF

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!