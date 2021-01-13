Kentucky Pure® Mineral Water – A Proven Winner!

Greenup, Kentucky, U.S.A., 2021-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — 108 Kentucky Derby Winners were raised on water from the same aquifer Kentucky Pure Mineral Water is drawn from.

Giddyup! Enough said!

Look for Kentucky Pure Mineral Water on store shelves soon!

Media contact:

River Rock Water LLC

16387 State Route 7

Greenup Ky 41144

