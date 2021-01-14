ICON Park adds Museum of Illusions to Play Pass lineup

ORLANDO, Fla., 2021-Jan-14 — /EPR Network/ — Your eyes might be fooling you, but this isn’t a trick – ICON Park’s fan-favorite Play Pass package has received an upgrade you need to see to believe! Museum of Illusions Orlando has been added to the Play Pass’ world-class lineup.

The ICON Park Play Pass has quickly become the easy-to-access entertainment complex’s most popular ticket package. It unlocks all the magic of ICON Park, giving guests access to eight popular attractions, exclusive dining perks and incredible discounts on shopping. It provides all of this and more while offering over 50 percent of savings.

“ICON Park is always looking for the next exciting experience to bring to the Orlando Entertainment District,” said Chris Jaskiewicz, President and CEO of ICON Park. “We’ve received so much positive feedback for the Play Pass, it’s very clear our guests want to be able to conveniently experience everything ICON Park has to offer. We’re very proud to include the internationally-renowned Museum of Illusions in our lineup of attractions.”

With over 50 intriguing exhibits, Museum of Illusions offers more eye-fooling fun under one roof than any other destination in Central Florida. The museum’s collection of interactive, immersive and distinctly incomprehensible exhibits is based on math, science and psychology. Visitors are prompted to learn about the tricks of perception and how the human brain works as they move through each exhibit. Imaginations can run free in the vast expanse of the Infinity Room, defy the laws of gravity in the Reverse Room, and shrink to miniature size in the Ames Room – all while capturing a coveted, baffling photo.

The Play Pass gives visitors the most bang for their buck. For just $69 per person, guests receive one-time access to ICON Park most popular attractions. In addition to Museum of Illusions, the other attractions offered with Play Pass are:

The Wheel at ICON Park

Madame Tussauds Orlando

SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium

Orlando StarFlyer

Pearl Express Train

7D Dark Ride Adventure

$5 Play Card at Arcade City

Along with the thrills, Play Pass holders receive up to 20 percent off at favorite eateries like Tin Roof, Tapa Toro, Sugar Factory, Shake Shack and more as well as all day happy hour options at select bars. The all-access pass even offers up to 25 percent off at retailers like the gift shop at Ole Red, Sunglass boutique and The Wheelhouse Gift Shop.

The ICON Park Play Pass is valid for 30 days after purchase, meaning guests can use it on their on time and schedule.

ICON Park is at the center of the new Orlando Entertainment District. Conveniently located near I-4, Universal Boulevard and the Beachline, this premiere entertainment complex is easy to access for any Central Florida resident or Orlando tourist.

To learn more about ICON Park, visit: https://iconparkorlando.com.

About ICON Park

ICON Park™ is a 20-acre, walkable entertainment destination in the heart of the Orlando Entertainment District on International Drive. A perfect place to ride, dine, drink and explore, ICON Park has more than 40 amazing restaurants, funky bars, boutique shops and can’t-miss attractions, all anchored by The Wheel, a jaw-dropping observation wheel that stands 400 feet – 40 stories – in the air. Guests can visit SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium, Madame Tussauds Orlando, Museum of Illusions Orlando, Orlando StarFlyer, Arcade City, and 7D Dark Ride Adventure. ICON Park is the future home of In The Game ICON Park. Free parking is available in a multi-level, on-site garage, just steps from all the action. Learn more at ICONParkOrlando.com. Follow ICON Park on social media @ICONParkOrlando.

