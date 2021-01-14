Artis Launches an Eclectic Range of Party Speakers

It’s the season to celebrate and party with friends and loved ones and Artis brings a wide and eclectic range of party speakers to choose from.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 2021-Jan-14 — /EPR Network/ — It’s the season to celebrate and party with friends and loved ones and Artis brings a wide and eclectic range of party speakers to choose from. Sleek and stylish, these speakers offer a superior audio and sound quality amping up the entire party experience. Whether indoors or outdoors, they are perfect for any setting.

Using cutting-edge technology, the brand offers everything that one looks for in such speakers. Artis presents BT – X40 that looks trendy comes at Rs 3,499. The 20W output offers an excellent bass and treble resulting in a great stereo experience. A Bluetooth 4.1, Aux and USB input and card reader, FM radio, RMS output, handsfree calling, a working distance of 10 metres makes it a great option. It’s a perfect choice to host an outdoor event or gathering and the shoulder strap makes it easy to carry it anywhere.

Hosting a big party gets easier with Artis’ BT908 Bluetooth Trolley Speaker. The 40W power speaker works well for a karaoke evening too. The built-in professional mic up to 4.5 hours of playback and a battery capacity of 4500mAh ensures an unhindered party. The 40 watts TMS output, the 8-inch sub woofer, TF card reader, RGB glow lights, a wireless mic, all come for only Rs 5,999 in this lightweight speaker.

Artis’ MS301 Bluetooth Party Speaker is a good pick for those looking for something reasonably priced yet with excellent features. The TF card reader with audio playback and FM radio, along with an Aux input to connect devices are just some features available for Rs 1,999 in this product. It even a US port to connect a pen drive just in case, and the 1200mAh offers enough backup time in the absence of a power socket. One wired mic, a charging cable, a remote control, adds to the experience.

For those looking for multimedia speakers, Artis has good offerings with state-of-the-art technology. The MS201 2.1 Multimedia Speaker System for Rs 2,999 has a remote control to adjust settings as per the user’s preferences. The LED display and the superior sound quality with excellent bass only enhances the entire listening experience. Another option by Artis is the MS204 2.1 Multimedia Speaker System at Rs 2,799 that comes with the same features as the previous one. Along with a remote control to control and adjust settings, the high-quality bass gives a superior listening experience.

