Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Market Distributors | Marketing Channel Future Trend | Forecast Report

The global Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global business process as a service (BPaaS) market is expected to reach USD 72.25 billion by 2025. Factors such as lower time to market (TTM) rates and improved user experience are spurring the market growth in recent years.

Key Players:

  • Genpact
  • IBM Corporation
  • Capgemini
  • Wipro Limited
  • Cognizant
  • EXL
  • Fujitsu
  • Accenture
  • Sungard

Growth Drivers:

Business process as a service (BPaaS) caters to business process outsourcing (BPO) functionalities via cloud network. BPaaS is responsible for delivering differential business solution such as horizontal and vertical business services. In current scenarios, Major Corporation are considering adoption of service orientated methodologies to satisfy their business process outsourcing service requirement, which is serving as a key reason for integration of cloud services on a global scale. Organization are increasingly utilizing BPaaS platform to gain a competitive edge and helps organization to identifies themselves apart from their competitors. Business process as a service (BPaaS) is considered as core part of business process.

Process Outlook:

  • Human Resource Management
  • Accounting and Finance
  • Sales and Marketing
  • Customer Service and Support
  • Procurement and Supply Chain
  • Operations

Application Outlook:

  • BFSI
  • Telecom & IT
  • Manufacturing
  • Ecommerce and retail
  • Healthcare
  • Government

Regional Outlook:

The BPaaS market is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise implementation of latest technologies and existence well-established cloud infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the business process as a service (BPaaS) market with massive growth in forecast period.

Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with escalating enterprise-level businesses and penetration of high-speed internet services providing numerous opportunities to the leading market players for potential investment.

