Cyber Warfare Market Regional Overview | Business Opportunities | Risks Assessment

The global Cyber Warfare Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The cyber warfare market is expected to reach USD 91.75 billion by 2025. The global cyber warfare market is expected to gain a significant CAGR in the forthcoming period. The market is driven by factors such as rising number of cyber-attacks and organizations’ emphasis on information technology pertaining to data safety and sensitivity of digital data possessing intellectual properties.

Key Players:

Airbus

BAE Systems Plc

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

DXC Technology Company

General Dynamics Corporation

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Leonardo SpA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Growth Drivers:

The market is expected to grow owing to safety policies for data protection against cyber-attackers, hackers, and network intruders. Cyber warfare by national defense forces is gaining huge traction from a national security objective.

Cyber warfare comprises units deployed around nations for offensive and defensive operations that enable computers to attack or networks via electronic means. Hackers and software professionals with a zeal for software programming who have exploited the complicacies in computer networks tend to execute the cyberattacks. These individuals operate under patronage and possibly with the help of nation-state constituents.

Subsequently, cyberspace disruption capacities have emphasized on nation’s terrorism and the rise in cyberattacks such as violation against digital infrastructure and network infiltration within industries and defense sector have compelled the government reform digital policies and concentrate significantly on cyberspace susceptibilities.

Application Outlook:

Government

Aerospace

Homeland

Corporate

“Government application” section is expected to account for a 19.1% CAGR in the forecast period whereas the corporate application segment would see 19.8% in the forecast period. Defense application segment is expected to account for USD 27.94 billion by 2025.

Regional Outlook:

North America witnesses rise in cyber defense budget, government policies and emphasizing cyber security approaches. With the development of significant framework for cyber security within military, defense and government agencies are further strengthening the North American market.

European market is likely to gain a huge traction with an objective to streamline cyber activities and stringent government policies for cyber laws. Chip-based technology is another factor responsible for the market growth during the forthcoming period. Asia-Pacific’s cyber warfare market is anticipated to rise at a huge CAGR in the forthcoming period as APAC sectors offer untapped potential opportunities for growth of cyber warfare application particularly due to government regulations ensuring robust defense and increasing economic independence. Middle Eastern cyber warfare market is estimated to witness a constant rise in the near future due to continuous rise in Internet users with specific applications such as smartphones, laptops, notebooks and other smart devices. Rise in private investments is adding to the market growth. Government policies are crucial in shaping the market growth coupled with partnerships and collaborations.

