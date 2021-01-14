Real time Bidding Market – The New Ways to Win in Emerging Markets Forecast to 2020-2024

The report “Real time Bidding Market by Auction type (Open and Invited), Ad Format (RTB Image and RTB Video), Application (Media & Entertainment, Games, Retail & eCommerce, Travel & Luxury, Mobile Apps), Device (Mobiles, Desktops) and Region – Global Forecast to 2024″, MarketsandMarkets expects the RTB market size to grow from USD 6.6 billion in 2019 to USD 27.2 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.9% during the forecast period (2019–2024). The RTB market has growth potential, owing to cyber threats, data security, authenticity, legal compliance, and regulations.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=4630735

Retail and ecommerce application to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The applications segment is subsegmented as media and entertainment, games, retail and eCommerce, travel and luxury, mobile apps, others (telecom, Education, BFSI, music, social and politics). Among these, the retail and ecommerce segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Retailers can do their promotions and messages directly to the consumer information that data management platforms can capture via RTB.

RTB video to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The RTB market by ad format type has 2 segments: RTB Image and RTB Video. The RTB Video is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period, as consumers are spending more time on viewing video online due to the easy availability of smartphones with high data speed connection.

APAC to hold the largest market size and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the adoption of advanced technologies, economic developments, increasing advertising agencies and adexchanges, and high investments by RTB solution providers. Large population contributes to the volume of transactions, because of the broadening internet user base and investments by domestic and international enterprises.

The RTB market report provides the competitive landscape and company profiles of the key vendors by their product offerings and business strategies. Major vendors in the global RTB market include Google (US), WPP (UK), Adobe (US), Criteo (France), Facebook (US), Smaato (US), Yandex (Russia), PubMatic (US), Salesforce (US), Rubicon Project (US), MediaMath (US), MoPub (US), AppNexus (US), Platform One (Japan), and Verizon Media (US).

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/real-time-bidding-market-4630735.html