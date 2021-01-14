Agricultural Surfactants Market is Projected to Reach 1.88 Billion USD by 2022

Chicago, 2021-Jan-14 — /EPR Network/ —

TThe report “Agricultural Surfactants Market by Type (Non-ionic, Anionic, Cationic, Amphoteric), Application (Herbicides, Fungicides), Substrate Type (Synthetic, Bio-based), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″, The agricultural surfactants market was valued at 1.37 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.88 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.46%. Agricultural surfactants reduce the surface tension and allow the spray solution droplets to spread on the surface of the leaf. They are added to pesticides to increase their efficiency, provide greater coverage of the spray solution, and improve the retention & penetration of pesticides. One of the major factors driving the growth of the agricultural surfactants market is the modern agricultural practices and technologies that involve the use of surfactants.

The non-ionic segment dominated the market with the largest share

Most agricultural surfactants are non-ionic and are used for general wetting and spreading. Non-ionic surfactants reduce the surface tension and contact angle of individual spray droplets; they are most compatible with water-soluble herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and plant growth regulators (PGRs).

The fungicides segment is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period

The fungicides segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period; this growth is attributed to the growing usage of surfactants in fungicide formulations to improve the adhesion of fungicides to the crops. In addition, combining fungicides and surfactants increases the efficacy of the existing control options by helping fungicides stick to plant surfaces.

The North American region is estimated to dominate the market while the South American region is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The North American region accounted for the largest share due to the presence of players such as DowDuPont (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Helena Chemical (US), and Stepan Company (US). Moreover, the presence of these companies in technologically advanced countries such as the US and Canada results in an increase in the adoption of surfactants in agriculture.

The South American region is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing need for high-quality surfactants for the agricultural application.

This report includes a study of the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It also includes the profiles of leading companies such as DowDuPont (US), BASF (Germany), AkzoNobel (Netherlands), Evonik (Germany), and Solvay (Belgium).

