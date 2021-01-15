Smart Baking Company products now available at Publix

SANFORD, Fla., 2021-Jan-15 — /EPR Network/ — Fans of Smart Baking Company who live in the Southeast now have another way to get their hands on the company’s healthy and delicious snack cakes.

Smart Baking Company products are now available at select Publix Super Markets.

“As a Florida company, we are thrilled to see our products on the shelves at Publix,” said Dave Heuvel, Smart Baking Company’s co-founder and EVP of sales and marketing. “More and more people these days want to live a healthy lifestyle, and it’s great to see major retailers making it convenient for them to get products to help them on their journey.”

Smart Baking Company will offer 2-packs of its popular snack cakes, Smartcakes®, in cinnamon, lemon, chocolate and raspberry cream flavors. Smartcakes® are not only gluten-free, but are proudly baked without the use of sugars and starches and feature just 38 calories, with five grams of fiber and four grams of protein.

The company will also offer its new formula of Smartcakes®, Smartcakes® + Vitamin C. These cakes include 100 percent of the daily recommended value of Vitamin C per cake and are sweetened with Stevia. The new formula also features the company’s new packaging, which aims to keep the products, which are all-natural, fresher longer.

Customers can pick up their Smart Baking Company products in the nutritional bar aisle starting January 12. They will be available in a select number of stores throughout the Southeast. Customers can check Smart Baking Company’s website for exact locations.

The company’s products are also available online through the company’s website and Amazon.

Smart Baking Company is a pioneer in the health food industry. They cracked the code on healthy baking, producing Smartbuns®, Smartcakes® and Smartmuf’ns™, all of which are gluten-free, low calorie, high fiber and non-GMO.

For more information, visit smartbakingco.com.

About Smart Baking Company

Smart Baking Company, a pioneer in the health food industry, has broken the code on healthy baking, creating products that go beyond gluten-free. Its Smartcakes®, Smartmuf’ns™ and Smartbuns® are made from a proprietary blend of fiber, protein and water, providing a great source of vitamins and minerals. They are gluten- and wheat-free, low calorie, high fiber, diabetic- and keto-friendly and non-GMO. Smartcakes®, which come in multiple flavors, are the first FDA-approved designation of “healthy cake.” Founded in Sanford, Florida, the company aims to offer customers choices that are truly healthy and fun. Smart Baking Company products are available at health food stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon and online at smartbakingco.com. For more information, visit the website or call 407-993-6300.