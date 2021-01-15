Bone Growth Stimulator Market Worth $1.41 billion – In Depth Analysis of Industry Segments, Growth Drivers and Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-15 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Bone Growth Stimulator Market by Product (Device, Bone Morphogenetic Protein, PRP), Application (Spinal Fusion, Delay Union & Non-union Bone Fracture, Oral-maxillofacial), End User (Hospitals, Home Care, Academia, CROs) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™, is estimated to reach USD 1.41 billion, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Major Market Dynamics in Detailed:

Growth Drivers:

Growing patient preference for noninvasive and minimally invasive surgical treatments

Increasing target patient population

Procedural benefits offered by bone stimulation devices in bone fracture treatment

Emerging markets

Challenges:

Lawsuits filed against major market players affecting the brand value

Side effects associated with BMP-based orthopedic treatment

Bone growth stimulation devices offer a cost-effective and safer alternative mode to treat orthopedic diseases as compared to traditional surgical therapies for nonunion bone fractures. These devices have been reported to shorten the patient’s hospital stay as well as lessen the risks of complications and infections. This is expected to aid the adoption of bone growth stimulation products among key end users. This is also augmented by clinical evidence that validates the clinical efficacy of bone growth stimulation products in the effective and rapid bone regeneration as compared to traditional methodologies.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of product, the global bone growth stimulator market is segmented into bone growth stimulation devices, bone morphogenetic protein (BMPs), and platelet-rich plasma (PRP). The bone growth stimulation devices segment is expected to account for the largest market share. This can primarily be attributed to the growing aging population globally, rising preference for non-surgical treatment procedures, and growing prevalence of nonunion fractures.

On the basis of application, the global bone growth stimulators market is segmented into spinal fusion surgeries, delayed union and nonunion bone fractures, dental and maxillofacial surgeries, and other applications. The spinal fusion surgeries segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the growing geriatric population, rising number of spine procedures (and rate of spinal fusion failure), established safety and efficacy of stimulators in fusion surgery, and increasing use of bone growth stimulation products.

Major Market Developments:

In 2017, Orthofix International N.V. received CE and FDA approval for its next-generation bone growth stimulators, namely, Cervical-Stim and Spinal- Stim. These devices are used to stimulate and enhance natural healing process of the body post spinal fusion operation.

In 2016, Bioventus LLC, launched its Ultrasound Bone Healing System, EXOGEN in Saudi Arabia. The product is used in the treatment of delayed unions, non-unions, and joint fusion

In 2015, Zimmer Holdings merged with Biomet, Inc., a U.S.-based company engaged in the development of musculoskeletal medical products. This merger helped both companies to expand their footprints in the global musculoskeletal devices market and strengthen its position in the bone stimulators market.

Geographical Scenario:

On the basis of region, classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The global bone growth stimulators market was dominated by North America mainly due to the growing elderly population, increasing incidence of arthritis and sports injuries, adoption of novel treatment options, and rising demand for minimally invasive spinal surgeries.

However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. This is primarily due to the presence of a large patient population for target diseases (coupled with rapidly growing geriatric population, especially in Japan and China), rising awareness among healthcare professionals related to novel and upcoming treatment options, and ongoing government initiatives to modernize & expand healthcare infrastructure.

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

Orthofix International N.V. (U.S.), DJO Finance LLC (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Bioventus LLC (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), DePuy Synthes (U.S.), Arthrex, Inc. (U.S.), and Harvest Technologies Corporation (U.S.) are some of the key players in the bone growth stimulators market.