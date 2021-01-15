Dietary Supplements Market Scope, Growth Driving Factors & Business Opportunities, 2024

The global Dietary Supplements Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Dietary Supplements Market is expected to reach USD 278.02 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.6% as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. A dietary supplement is planned in order to provide the necessary nutrients to the body which may otherwise not be consumed in adequate amount.

Key Players:

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Carlyle Group
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Amway
  • Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques
  • Bayer
  • Glanbia Nutritionals
  • Herbalife International
  • ADM
  • Pfizer
  • Nature’s Sunshine Products

Growth Drivers:

There are a number of factors that propel the growth of the global Dietary Supplements Market such as increasing awareness regarding the advantages of dietary supplements, maintenance of health, changing lifestyles, medical conditions, doctor recommendations, and rapid innovation in products. On the other hand, there are also factors that hamper the growth of the market, such as lack of awareness regarding the amount of the supplements and negative publicity & incorrect product claim. Additionally, there are also adverse effects. For instance, consumption of excess amount of Vitamin A as a supplement may cause liver damage, headaches, etc. Large doses of minerals and vitamins may cause nerve damage, nauseas, weight loss, etc.

Product Outlook:

  • Tablets
  • Capsules
  • Powder
  • Liquids
  • Soft Gels
  • Gel Caps

Ingredient Outlook:

  • Botanicals
  • Vitamins
  • Minerals
  • Amino Acids
  • Enzymes

End-Use Outlook:

  • Infants
  • Children
  • Adults
  • Pregnant Women
  • Old-Aged

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific has been at the forefront with regards to Dietary Supplement Market and will continue to rule the roost in the years to come. The factors that attribute to the growth of Asia Pacific market include rising population, increasing disposable income, etc.

