Bruneau & Co.’s Online-Only Estate Fine Art & Antique Auction, January 28th, is Packed with Over 375 Market Fresh Lots

Cranston, RI, 2021-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — An online-only Estate Fine Art & Antique auction packed with over 375 lots of paintings, decorative arts, furniture, jewelry, silver, Asian arts and collectibles pulled from prominent estates and collections across New England is planned for Thursday, January 28th, by Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers. The auction has a start time of 6 pm Eastern time.

Due to state COVID-19 regulations, in-house previews will be held by appointment only; call 401-533-9980 or send an email to info@bruneauandco.com. The gallery is at 63 Fourth Avenue in Cranston. Internet bidding will be via LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Bidsquare.com, bidLIVE.Bruneauandco.com and the mobile app “Bruneau & Co.” on iTunes or GooglePlay.

“2021 started off with a bang of a Pop Culture auction, and we are happy to follow that up with a fun, eclectic mix of antiques,” said Bruneau & Co. president Kevin Bruneau. “There is certainly something for everyone.”

Travis Landry, a Bruneau & Co. auctioneer and the firm’s Director of Pop Culture, added, “This is the auction where if you need a couch, Chinese vase and necklace for your wife, you can get it all in one day. Everything in the sale is fresh from various New England estates.”

A couch he’s referring to is one made by Paul McCobb (Mass., 1917-1969) for Custom Crafts, Inc. The cream tweed upholstered fabric couch is supported by a wood base and measures 28 inches tall by 76 inches wide by 34 inches deep. A label on an inner cushion is marked, “Designed by Paul McCobb Custom Crafts, Inc.” The couch has an estimate of $100-$200.

Chinese vases offer more of a selection. A pair of Qing Dynasty chartreuse raspberry calligraphy porcelain vases, each one 9 inches tall, has a pre-sale estimate of $1,000-$2,000. The flared rim bottle vases decorated with two calligraphy cartouches and two landscape panels in a raspberry glaze have a fine smooth foot and a clean end to the glaze lines. They’re marked Qing Dynasty.

A Chinese Qing Dynasty blue celadon flared rim vase with applied figural handles and decorated with foo beasts, 13 ¼ inches tall, finished in an exquisite pale blue celadon glaze, should gavel for $500-$800. The bottom shows the Qing Dynasty mark (probably Republic make). The vase’s only blemishes are some glaze imperfections around the handles and a little light wear from age.

The fine art category will be led by an Arctic maritime gouache on paper painting by William Bradford (Mass./Calif., 1823-1892). The scene depicts three large sailing vessels between icebergs and frozen waters, with three smaller boats approaching the central ship. Measuring 7 ½ inches by 10 ½ inches (sight, less frame), the signed painting is estimated to hit $2,000-$3,000.

A collection of about 200 original etchings, contained in a leather-bound book and spanning the 17th-19th centuries, has an estimate of $1,000-$2,000. Printed by W. Lewis, the book contains original etchings by Rembrandt, Vivares, Theodore Van Kessel, Cornelius Bega, Castiglione, Hollar and many others. There’s a small dedication and date (“1835”) on the front page, in ink.

An unusual and striking contemporary art side table showing a black life-size pig with a tray overhead, titled Mooi and designed by the Swedish Design team Front (consisting of Sofia Lagerkvist and Anna Lindgren), should change hands for $1,000-$1,500. The plastic table, marked “Mooi by Front” on the rear of the pig, is 30 inches in height and 65 ¾ inches deep.

A 19th century oil on canvas Black Americana folk girl and dog painting, depicting a young girl in a bonnet grinning while holding a small white dog close to her chest, signed and dated “Paul 88” in the lower left corner, has a pre-sale estimate of $600-$900. The painting comes out of the collection of a Bristol, Rhode Island gentleman and measures 14 ¼ inches by 10 inches (sight).

A gorgeous antique Chinese pictorial Art Deco rug, hand-woven around 1930 and boasting a sage green central field with maroon borders and botanical accents, is estimated to hammer for $200-$400. The 11-foot 5 inch by 8-foot 11 inch rug just has a little edge, end and pile wear.

Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions, with commissions as low as zero percent. Now would be a perfect time to clean out your attic. To contact Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers about consigning a single piece or an entire collection, you may send an e-mail to info@bruneauandco.com. Or, you can phone them at 401-533-9980.

To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and the online-only Estate Fine Art & Antique auction planned for Thursday, January 28th, visit www.bruneauandco.com. Updates posted often.

Established in 2015 by owner Kevin Bruneau, Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers is an energetic and young auction house built on the backbone of over fifty years of combined experience in the antiques and auction world. Bruneau & Co. believes in bridging the gap between antique and contemporary utilizing modern day methods to market history in a fast-paced, ever-changing world. We take pride in orchestrating specialty and single owner catalogs giving proper and factual representation of any and all “cool” items of value. As a multifaceted company our expertise goes beyond the traditional antique; we follow market trends and bring to light what the public calls for. From its beginning, Bruneau & Co. has been partnered with Altered Reality Entertainment, parent company of Rhode Island Comic Con in organizing toy, comic, and collectible auctions bringing Pop Culture to a live auction environment. Our focus on emerging markets extends to contemporary and urban art, modern design, and Asian arts. To learn more, visit www.bruneauandco.com.

