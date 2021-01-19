Dentists at Pymble Achieve New Milestone

Pymble NSW, 2021-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — A five-strong group of dentist professionals are delighted to announce they have achieved a key milestone in becoming the leading dental care providers in Pymble.

The Dentists at Pymble clinic has reached this milestone by building a strong reputation in expertise and customer care since it was first founded in 1909.

The team – Dr Tim Freeman, Dr Mena Gill, Dr Dominic Augustine Aouad, Dr Megan Phillips, and Dr William Pye – are at the hub of offering advanced dental care with high tech equipment and a customer-oriented approach for families and residents across Pymble, St Ives, and surrounding areas.

With a collective career experience of over 100 years, the team works hard to deliver a comprehensive range of general, cosmetic and emergency dental services. Their general dentistry, for example, covers several key areas such as preventative dentistry, restorative dentistry, periodontal disease, cracked teeth, crowns, bridges and root canal treatment.

“While operating at the cutting edge of modern dentistry, our practice takes a conservative approach to treatment, aimed at helping patients keep their teeth for as long as possible,” offered a clinic spokesperson.

Their services also cover all aspects of advanced management techniques, including implant rehabilitation. The dental needs of patients from all age groups are catered to including young children and people with special needs.

They provide expert, honest and unbiased opinions on dental management options to help patients make informed treatment decisions.

All the dentists have significant experience across all aspects of modern dentistry, having undertaken post-graduate education qualifications from Australian universities and overseas institutions.

The clinic is based at Building 3, Suite 304, at Pymble Corporate Centre, 20 Bridge Street, Pymble. Their opening hours are Mondays-Fridays: 8am–5:30pm, and Saturdays: 8am–12:30pm. Emergency services are also available.

To book an appointment or to seek advice from the Dentists at Pymble, contact them on 02 9488 7555, or email: info@dentistsatpymble.com.au. For more information about their range of services, view their website: https://dentistsatpymble.com.au.