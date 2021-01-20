New Yorker Electronics Releases Expanded VPG C4A Series Stress Analysis Strain Gage Sensors

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA, 2021-Jan-20 — /EPR Network/ — New Yorker Electronics has announced the release of the newly expanded C4A Series Stress Analysis Strain Gage Sensors from Micro-Measurements®, a Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) brand. The C4A series now enables improved simulation and analysis for structure design verification, real-time condition monitoring of critical structures, such as bridges, dams, ships and wind turbines, as well as medical applications for patient outcome and safety.

To save time and installation costs, the C4A Series features pre-attached leadwires to eliminate soldering and ensure dependable installations – particularly in harsh field conditions. Other features and benefits of the C4A Series strain gages include its RoHS compliance, lead-free solder, strain gage grid protection with polyimide encapsulation, and direct connection to test instrumentation for faster gage installation.

The C4A is encapsulated in Constantan alloy gage with ready-to-use cables in four sizes: the 23P (2 wires, 3ft long), the 29P (2 wires, 9ft long), the 33P (3 wires, 3ft long) and the 39P (3 wires, 9ft long). It is available in three gage lengths of 0.06in, 0.125in and 235in, each available with resistance values of 120Ω and 350Ω.

The linear pattern strain gages are used to measure strain in a single direction. Linear Pattern strain gauge sensors are used for both general use applications: Fatigue Testing, Concrete Testing, Crack Propagation and “Dog Bone” testing. Built with Advanced Sensors Technology, a revolutionary enhancement in strain gage manufacturing, Micro-Measurements’ top-of-the-line C4A Series is manufactured with tighter tolerances and improved gage-to-gage consistency. Visually identical to conventional strain gages, many patterns of the C4A Series can be used as a 1:1 replacement for familiar and commonly-used gages.

Features & Benefits:

• Easy Installation

• RoHS compliant, Lead-free solder

• Strain Gage Grid Protection

• -51°C to +80°C

• Gage Length: .125in

• Options: 39P, 23P, 29P

• Resistance: 120Ω,350Ω

• STC: 13,06,13

Applications:

• Fatigue Testing

• Concrete Testing

• Crack Propagation

• “Dog Bone” Testing

• Medical Applications

New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor of Micro-Measurements and the Vishay Precision Group and supplies its full line of Foil Strain Gages, Bulk Metal Foil Resistors, Strain Gage Instrumentation, Current Sensing Resistors and PhotoStress detection systems.

For more information on this and other new products available from New Yorker Electronics, visit www.newyorkerelectronics.com/news.

About New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).