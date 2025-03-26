Mac’s Complete Auto Repair Named CARFAX Top-Rated Service Shop for the Second Year in a Row

Chandler, AZ, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Mac’s Complete Auto Repair is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a CARFAX Top-Rated Service Shop for the second consecutive year. This prestigious honor is awarded to service centers that consistently provide exceptional automotive repair and maintenance, backed by verified customer reviews on CARFAX.

The CARFAX Top-Rated Service Shop award is based on verified customer feedback and reflects a business’s commitment to quality workmanship, transparency, and customer satisfaction. With a 4.8-star rating or higher, Mac’s Complete Auto Repair continues to set the standard for excellence in auto repair services in Chandler, AZ.

Founded in 2018, Mac’s Complete Auto Repair was built on the foundation of integrity, expertise, and a customer-first approach. Mac and his team are dedicated to educating customers, providing honest diagnostics, and delivering top-tier automotive repairs.

“We don’t just fix cars—we build trust with every repair,” said Makram ’Mac’ Akram, owner of Mac’s Complete Auto Repair. “Being named a CARFAX Top-Rated Service Shop for two years in a row means that our customers appreciate our honesty, transparency, and the quality of work we provide. We take that recognition seriously and will continue to raise the bar for auto service excellence.”

Mac’s Complete Auto Repair specializes in servicing Japanese hybrids, Toyota, Lexus, Honda, Acura, Jeep, Audi, and all major makes and models. The shop is well-known in the Chandler community for its expert diagnosis, factory-level maintenance, and commitment to customer convenience.

Key services include:

Hybrid & Toyota Repair Specialists

A/C Repair & Cooling System Services

Brake Services & Factory Maintenance

Engine Diagnostics & Mechanical Repairs

Oil Changes & Fluid Services

With a three-year/50,000-mile warranty on repairs, complimentary digital vehicle inspections (DVIs), loaner cars, and pick-up/drop-off service, Mac’s Complete Auto Repair ensures stress-free, high-value service that customers can count on.

Mac’s Complete Auto Repair invites all drivers in Chandler and the surrounding areas to experience what makes their shop a top-rated CARFAX service center two years running.

Location: 6948 W. Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85226

Phone: +1 (480) 709-6259

Website: www.macsautorepairs.com

Facebook: facebook.com/macscompleteauto

About Mac’s Complete Auto Repair

Mac’s Complete Auto Repair is Chandler’s trusted auto service provider, specializing in Japanese hybrid repair, factory maintenance, and general auto repair for all makes and models. With a focus on honesty, high-quality service, and customer satisfaction, Mac’s Complete Auto Repair has built a reputation for excellence and reliability.