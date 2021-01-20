North America Smart Trash Bin Market Size, Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The North America smart trash bin market size is projected to value at USD 12.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2025. These are also called automatic trash bins. The touchless trash cans have the ability to operate with no physical contact and are sensor-based.

Regional manufacturers are investing extensively in product development to introduce innovative solutions to enhance product portfolio. They are providing unique touchless waste disposal solutions by targeting customers to open new avenues for expansion. The 14 to 23 gallon segment held the largest market share in 2017 due to the availability of a variety of bins under this range and the use of these products in the commercial sector, thus, contributing to the segment growth.

The need for automatic garbage bins in the North American region, especially in the U.S. has observed substantial growth in recent years. The U.S. is expected to maintain its lead in the market throughout the forecast period due to the rising demand for smart garbage bins coinciding with the rising awareness for cleanliness and hygiene to refrain from cross-contamination of bacteria and germs.

The commercial segment held the dominant position in the overall market in 2017. These automatic garbage bins are commonly used in the commercial sector particularly in retail shops, corporate offices, restaurants, clinics, hospitals, and other public places like, malls, restrooms, multiplexes, bus & metro stations, and airports. The demand for these bins in the residential sector is further expected to increase in the next seven years due to its popularity, rising awareness for clean surroundings, and the modernizing lifestyle of people.

The market players are supplying their services across the globe through different e-commerce platforms by partnering & collaborating with the e-commerce giants. Therefore, online and e-commerce shopping are likely to have a favorable influence on the North America smart trash/garbage bin market.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The 8 to 13 gallon capacity segment is expected to observe a significant growth from 2018 to 2025.

The residential segment is poised to register the highest CAGR by 2025.

U.S. is expected to lead the entire North American regional market based on shipments and revenue.

The rising awareness to maintain a hygienic and clean lifestyle and refrain from cross-contamination of germs is encouraging households to use advanced and modern appliances like touchless garbage bins.

The ease of operation while disposing of the waste automatically is boosting the North American market.

North America Smart Trash Bin Market: Key Players

iTouchless Houseware & Products, Inc. (U.S.), simplehuman (U.S.),Nine Stars Group (USA) Inc.,HANGSHAU Houseware Co., Ltd. (China), and AuskoPte Ltd. (Singapore).

