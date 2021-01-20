Animal Parasiticides Market worth $13.7 billion by 2025

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Overview of This Study:

The study involved four major activities for estimating the size of the animal parasiticides market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market, including its peer markets. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

Target Audience:

Veterinary hospitals and clinics

Veterinary research institutes

Animal health companies

Animal farms

Government associations

Market research and consulting firms

Venture capitalists and investors

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=258895412



Expected Revenue Growth:

The global Animal Parasiticides Market is projected to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2025 from USD 9.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The increased pet population and increasing rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases are driving the growth of the animal parasiticides market. The base year considered for the study is 2019, while the forecast period is 2020 to 2025.

End Users:

The animal farms segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the animal parasiticides market, by end user, during the forecast period

Based on end user, the animal farms segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of parasitic diseases and rising demand for animal-derived food products are the major factors supporting the growth of this segment.

Expected Geographical Growth:

North America dominated the animal parasiticides market in 2019

North America accounted for the largest share of the animal parasiticides market in 2019, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. High pet spending,increased awareness about animal health, and the growing companion animal population are the major factors responsible for the large share of North America in the animal parasiticides market.

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=258895412



Global Leaders:

The global animal parasiticides market is fragmented, with many regional and global players vying for larger market shares. Bayer AG (Germany), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Elanco (US), Zoetis (US), Merck (US), and PetIQ (US) are the major players in this market.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com