Waterproofing Chemicals Market Growth Factors, Trends and Forecast Report to 2022

Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market is expected to reach USD 7 billion by 2022. The market is likely to gain a significant growth in the forecast period. Water leakage from roofs can lead to one of the major failures in manufacturing sector. It is likely to damage the building structure and even cause a potential loss of products and raw materials. The damage may extend in destruction of technical equipment and result in malfunctioning of any machinery. To counter this, a long-term performance of properly protected roof advances the robustness of the building. Simultaneously, it helps in safeguarding the investments and costs of materials and assets. Commercially, waterproofing for industrial roof enables new design and renovation that requires elasticity and weather resistant coatings.

Waterproofing chemicals market is driven by rapid growth in construction industry, extensive use of waterproofing chemicals in infrastructure, automotive and textile sector. Construction sector accounts for a significant market share in the forecast period with factor attributing to substantial increase in infrastructural improvement in the global market. Product segmentation for waterproofing chemical market includes PVC, thermoplastic olefin (TPO), polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), bitumen, silicone and ethylene polypropylene diene terpolymer. Bitumen accounts for a significant market share in the forecast period owing to its exceptional properties. Silicone and PVC witness a great demand in the forecast period and the dominance is expected to be consistent in the forthcoming years.

Global Waterproofing Chemicals Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Polymers

PVC

TPO

EPDM

Others

Bitumen

SBS

APP

Others

Others

Global Waterproofing Chemicals Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Roofing

Walls

Building structures

Landfills & tunnels

Others

The key players in the waterproofing chemicals industry include MUHU, RPM International Inc, Sibelco AG, Pidilite Industries Ltd, H.B. Fuller, W.R. Grace and Co, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Co, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co, Sika AG, Evonik Industries, Wacker Chemie AG, Mapei SpA, Akzo Nobel and Archoma Management.

Global Waterproofing Chemicals Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Latin America

Brazil

Asia Pacific

China

India

MEA

