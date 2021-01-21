Agricultural Surfactants Market is Expected to Grow $1.88 Billion by 2022

Chicago, 2021-Jan-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The agricultural surfactants market is projected to reach USD 1.88 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.46% from 2017. The growth of the agricultural surfactants market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for agrochemicals and the adoption of precision farming & protected agriculture.

Key Players in the Market:

DowDuPont (US)

BASF (Germany)

AkzoNobel (Netherlands)

Evonik (Germany)

Solvay (Belgium)

The non-ionic segment dominated the market with the largest share

Most agricultural surfactants are non-ionic and are used for general wetting and spreading. Non-ionic surfactants reduce the surface tension and contact angle of individual spray droplets; they are most compatible with water-soluble herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and plant growth regulators (PGRs).

The fungicides segment is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period

The fungicides segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period; this growth is attributed to the growing usage of surfactants in fungicide formulations to improve the adhesion of fungicides to the crops. In addition, combining fungicides and surfactants increases the efficacy of the existing control options by helping fungicides stick to plant surfaces.

South American region is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The South American region is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing need for high-quality surfactants for the agricultural application.



