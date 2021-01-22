Cell Harvesting Market to reach USD 324.5 Million in 2023.

[101 Pages Report] The cell harvesting market was valued at USD 196.9 Million in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period to reach USD 324.5 Million in 2023. Factors such as rising investments in Regenerative Medicine and cell-based research, growth of the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industry, and increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases are contributing to the growth of this market.

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cell-harvesting-market-209513544.html

Years considered in this report:

2017 – Base Year

2018 – Estimated Year

2023 – Projected Year

The objectives of this study are as follows:

To define, describe, and forecast the market for cell harvesting, on the basis of type, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, opportunities, and restrains)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of a competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies in terms of market development and growth strategies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and collaborations in the market for cell harvesting

Research Methodology

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the cell harvesting industry and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. The overall market size was used in the top-down approach to estimate the sizes of other individual markets (mentioned in the market segmentation by type, application, end user, and region) through percentage splits from secondary and primary research. The bottom-up approach was also implemented (wherever applicable) for data extracted from secondary research to validate the market segment revenues obtained. Various secondary sources referred to for this research study include publications from government sources such as the International Society for Stem Cell Research, World Health Organization, National Institutes of Health, American Society for Cell Biology, International Cell Research Organization; corporate filings such as annual reports, SEC filings, investor presentations, and financial statements have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of this market. Primary sources such as experts from related industries and suppliers have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess prospects of the market.