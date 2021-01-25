Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Regional Insights | Demand and Trends analysis | Forecast Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market size is expected to reach USD 6.42 billion by 2022. Ultraviolet (UV) irradiation is used for multiple purposes in water treatment. It is working as a disinfection process that inactivates waterborne pathogens without chemicals. Also, it is used for the removal of inorganic and organic chemicals including chloramines, ozone, chlorine, and total organic carbon (TOC).

Key Players:

Aquionics

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

First Light Technologies Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies

Greenway Water Technologies

Xenex Disinfection Services LLC

Advanced UV, Inc.

Enaqua

Growth Drivers:

The increasing awareness among customers regarding technology coupled with high investments by governments globally to employ advanced water treatment technologies is expected to boost the market growth in the forthcoming period. The UV Disinfection Equipment market size is expected to register a CAGR of 23.6% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

The factors that play an important role in the growth of ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market include increasing demand, growing population, increasing urbanization & industrialization, growing need for environmental friendly disinfection system, increasing use of UV led in disinfection saves energy, increasing demand for clean & safe drinking water due to rising population & declining freshwater resources, technologically advancements and stringent government rules & regulations.

Application Outlook:

Water treatment Municipal water treatment Residential water treatment Commercial water treatment

Waste water treatment

Air treatment Health facilities Residential & commercial Bio-terror agents

Process water treatment

Surface disinfection

The “wastewater treatment” segment is anticipated to hold the large market share in the next couple of years due to the rapid growth of textile, chemical and oil & gas industries in developing countries. Additionally, the increasing investments in wastewater treatment recycling by various public and private bodies are expected to drive the market growth in the coming years. The “air treatment” segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the upcoming period due to growing consumer inclination towards health and safety.

Regional Outlook:

North America is expected to hold the highest market share in the coming years due to increasing use of the UV disinfection technology in water & wastewater and food & beverage industry. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest region and is expected to grow at a high CAGR over the projected period. The rapidly growing population in India and China coupled with declining freshwater resources due to unusual rainfalls is expected to drive the market growth in this region.

