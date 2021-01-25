Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market : Growing demand for IT solutions such as mhealth, telehealth, and remote patient monitoring

Pune, India, 2021-Jan-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities in estimating the size of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the adoption of different technologies and their regional adoption trends. Industry experts further validated the data obtained through secondary research through primary research. Furthermore, the market size estimates and forecast provided in this study are derived through a mix of the bottom-up approach (country-level data for outpatient surgical procedures) and top-down approach (assessment of utilization/adoption/penetration trends, by product and services, components, and specialty type). After that, market breakdown and data triangulation methods were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

Major Growth Drivers:

Market growth can be attributed to the growing need to curtail escalating healthcare costs, shift from inpatient to outpatient surgical procedures, and growing demand for IT solutions such as mhealth, telehealth, and remote patient monitoring for better management. However, high deployment costs and reluctance among end users to adopt new methods are expected to restrain the overall market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The Ambulatory surgical centers market is projected to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2025 from 2.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 27.6% during the forecast period.

The global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market is segmented broadly into clinical solutions, non-clinical solutions, and HCIT outsourcing services. In 2019, clinical solutions commanded the largest share of the ambulatory surgery center IT solutions market. This is primarily attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for improved patient safety and care and the need to collate and manage patient data from different medical devices and information systems.

By-products and services, the clinical solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory surgical centers market in 2019

Based on products and services, the Ambulatory surgical centers market is segmented into clinical solutions, non-clinical solutions, and HCIT outsourcing services. In 2019, the clinical solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory surgical centers market. The need to control the increasing healthcare costs and improve the efficiency of healthcare services by reducing medical errors are a major driver that propels the demand for healthcare provider solutions.

By components, the services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019

Based on components, the Ambulatory surgical centers market is segmented into services, software, and hardware. The services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This is due to the introduction of complex software, the need for integration and interoperability of software, the growing demand for consulting and outsourcing of various healthcare processes such as revenue cycle management, EHR management, and fraud detection.

By specialty, the multi-specialty segment accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory surgical centers market in 2019

Based on specialty, the Ambulatory surgical centers market is segmented into single and multi-specialty. In 2019, the multi-specialty segment accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory surgical centers market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the large number of surgical procedures performed in these facilities and the availability of reimbursement for these procedures.

North America will continue to dominate the Ambulatory surgical centers market during the forecast period

North America accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory surgical centers market, followed by Europe. The large share of this region can be attributed to the high adoption of Ambulatory surgical centers for reducing the soaring healthcare costs, increasing volume of surgical procedures performed, and the presence of significant market players, such as Epic Systems Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US).

Key Market Players

Cerner Corporation (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), athenahealth, Inc. (US), Optum (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH) (US), eClinicalWorks (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), Advanced Data Systems Corporation (US), NextGen Healthcare (US), CureMD (US), HST Pathways (US), and Surgical Information Systems (US).