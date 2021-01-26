UPPEG.COM LAUNCHES NYC’S FIRST “FOR LEASE BY OWNER” WEBSITE SPECIALIZING IN RETAIL SPACE

NEW YORK, NY, 2021-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — UpPeg launches New York’s first and only “For Lease By Owner” website specializing in vacant retail spaces. Owners list their vacant retail spaces and potential tenants search those listings online. Owners and tenants can then deal directly with each other, reducing the need for brokers and speeding up the leasing process.

Small businesses use UpPeg.com for free to find and lease retail space. From the comfort of a device, tenants can conveniently search owner provided listings with detailed space information, high quality pictures, 360° tours, floor plans, and street views. As a result, tenants reduce the need to physically visit spaces creating a more focused shortlist. Tenants are able to deal directly with owners and benefit from no outside noise. UpPeg further provides free online resources to assist in negotiating and, ultimately lease signing.

Owners easily list their vacant retail spaces on UpPeg.com and reach a wider audience through our unique marketing approach. UpPeg only charges owners by flat fee. UpPeg comes to the owner’s space to hang a “For Lease by Owner” window sign with QR code tracking, shoot a 360° tour, and make a listing page with owner’s contact information and space details. Owner’s can either field the calls in true DIY fashion or UpPeg can handle inquires on behalf of the owner through its white glove service. UpPeg maximizes an owner’s options by being non-exclusive so owners are free to use all avenues available to them to lease the space.

UpPeg was born out of a mission to make the retail leasing process transparent, simpler, and more efficient. In its current state, the retail leasing industry is highly fragmented, information is not readily shared, and multiple parties are involved. Most offerings and tools available today cater exclusively to brokers and large tenants. Available site aggregators do not accept owner listed spaces.

“We are excited to launch UpPeg. UpPeg is the natural evolution of a retail leasing industry that is still reliant on face to face meetings, middlemen, and a hard sales pitch,” said James Fong, founder of UpPeg and himself a mom-and-pop landlord and former tenant.