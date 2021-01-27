Mobile Imaging Services Market Opportunities, Value Chain Analysis and Growth Prospect Mapping, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 27, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Mobile Imaging Services Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Mobile Imaging Services Market is expected to reach $2.05 Billion by 2025 with CAGR of 3.2% in the forecast period. Medical imaging services are an initial component of the healthcare industry that is used to diagnose diseases and develop treatment accordingly. Doctors can access visual data easily within their system. Mobile imaging help to remove technical blocks with the help of dedicated imaging software, portable software, and visual communication devices.

Key Players:

Cobalt Health

Front Mobile Imaging

Digirad Corporation (DMS Health Technologies)

InHealth Group Ltd.

Alliance HealthCare Services

Nuffield Health

Jacksonville Mobile Imaging Services, Inc.

TridentUSA Health Services (Axiom Mobile Imaging)

Shared Medical Services

Center for Diagnostics Imaging

Growth Drivers:

Rising disorders like neurological disorders, renal disorders, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, rising use of enhanced diagnostic imaging, government initiative, and growing awareness regarding mobile imaging services are documented as major factors of Mobile Imaging Services that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, developing imaging services alternatives may restrain overall market in the coming years.

Product Type Outlook:

X-ray

CT

Ultrasound

MRI

Mammography

Nuclear Imaging

MRI sector accounted for the largest market share of Mobile Imaging Services and is estimated to lead the market in the coming years. This may be because of rising use of enhanced technology and raising occurrence of multiple sclerosis and brain injuries. Mobile Medical Imaging can accomplish all levels of Diagnostic spine & skull series, X-rays, extremities, chest X-rays, and abdomens using the modern transportable equipment’s.

Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the growth of overall market could be technological enhancements, developed healthcare infrastructure, raised demand for digitization in healthcare organizations, and growing awareness amongst populace regarding mobile imaging technologies. The United States is a major consumer of Mobile Imaging Services in this region. Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share.

However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise growing aging population in the region, developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing disposable income, and growing occurrence of chronic diseases. Also, government initiative to increase the oncology and health centers in the region, favorable reimbursement policy, and growing population. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Mobile Imaging Services in this region.

