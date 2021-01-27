Antiseptic Bathing Products Market Share and Demand by Regions till 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 27, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global antiseptic bathing products market for is projected to reach USD 17.13 billion by the end 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. Rising need for antiseptic bathing products to reduce the risk of pathogenic infections, nosocomial infections, skin allergies, and infections at surgical sites is expected to drive the demand for this product over the forecast period.

Rising incidences of infections at surgical sites are expected to boost the application of this product. According to a report released by National Nosocomial Infections Surveillance, in U.S., every year out of 27 million cases, 5% cases are of surgical site infections. Nosocomial infections (hospital acquired infection) have serious consequences leading to increase in potential mortality and morbidity rate. This factor is expected to proliferate the demand for antiseptic bathing products from, 2019 to 2025.

The segment of CHG Solutions lead the global antiseptic bathing products market with a revenue of USD 3.57 Million. Usage in surgical wards followed by Intensive Care Units (ICUs) is expected to boost the demand for the product from 2019 to 2025. More than 75% of doctors and healthcare professionals prescribe CHG Solutions to prevent bacterial infections. Moreover, the CHG bath towels and wipes segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 5.1% from 2019 to 2025. There is high usage of this product at various locations such as surgery wards, ICUs, medical wards and others to reduce the risk of allergic reactions and fungal skin infections. This factor is expected to drive the product demand. For instance, CHG wipes launched by Sage Products are capable of fighting against a wide range of micro-organism. They provide rinse-free bathing for patients at hospitals, protecting them from nosocomial infections.

In 2018, the surgical wards application segment dominated the market by attaining the largest market share and it is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. While performing surgeries, there is danger of infections due to the use of non-sanitized surgical instruments which directly affect the tissues and organs. Therefore, CHG solutions are highly utilized in surgical wards. The medical wards application segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2025 owing to rising concerns about contagious diseases and pathogenic infections amongst doctors and patients.

North America dominated the market by attaining the largest revenue share of USD 4.27 billion. Rising infections associated to hospitals have compelled the customers to use antiseptic bathing products which is expected to boost the regional demand over the forecast period. are majorly focusing on product innovation and improvement. For example, Stryker Corporation is one of the leading companies that introduced CHG wipes for oral cleansing, nasal antisepsis, and skin antisepsis.

Leading players in this industry include Ecolab Inc.; 3M; Becton Dickinson & Co.; Colorox Company; Air Liquide; Medline Industries; Stryker Corporation; Molnlycke Healthcare AB; Reckitt Benckiser Nigeria, and HiCare Health. For gaining competitive advantage over competitors and to fulfill the requirements of their potential clients, leading brands are focusing on product innovation and mergers & acquisitions. For example, Stryker Corporation acquired a company named Sage Products LLC to strengthen its product portfolio and expand its product line.

