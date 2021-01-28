Neue Auctions Online-Only Valentine Jewelry Auction, Feb. 6, is a Tasty Offering of Fine Jewelry Items Priced Just Right

Beachwood, OH, 2021-Jan-28 — /EPR Network/ — Guys who messed up at Christmas will get a chance to right the ship in an online-only Valentine Jewelry Auction slated for Saturday, February 6th, at 12 noon Eastern time. “This sale is a tasty offering of fine jewelry priced just right for your special sweetheart’s Valentine’s Day gift,” said Cynthia Maciejewski of Neue Auctions, located outside of Cleveland.

Internet bidding for this timed auction is being provided by LiveAuctioneers.com. Absentee bids will be accepted. Gallery previews are by appointment only. For an appointment, call 216-245-6707. Masks are required of everyone. There are no walk-ins allowed, due to a spike in cases of COVID-19. The Neue Auctions gallery is located at 23533 Mercantile Road, Beachwood, Ohio.

An expected top achiever in the 142-lot auction is a beautiful marked Art Deco period diamond and platinum bracelet with a bezel set central marquise diamond flanked by twelve channel set baguettes and ten additional smaller marquise diamonds, plus dozens of single and full cut round brilliant diamonds. The marquise stones are approximately VVS, H-I color and well-matched. The workmanship is superb and the bracelet looks beautiful on the wrist (est. $15,000-$20,000).

The runner-up top lot could be a battle between an 18kt Italian yellow gold and enamel double-headed lion flexible bracelet with ten small round accent diamonds, the lions having small ruby eyes (est. $6,000-$8,000); and an antique Colombian emerald, gold, diamond and platinum brooch with a bracelet top and a center oval-cut emerald of between 4 and 5 carats, surrounded by twelve old European cut diamonds on an openwork diamond base (est. $5,000-$7,000).

Diamond rings are a can’t-miss Valentine’s Day gift (or engagement surprise). Two rings sure to please are a 14kt white gold and diamond three-stone ring having a center round brilliant cut diamond of about 2 carats (est. $2,000-$4,000); and a platinum Tacori fancy natural light yellow diamond ring, 1.02 carats, with a modified rectangular brilliant cut, SII clarity, set in a platinum mounting encrusted with pave diamonds towards an open tulip-like setting (est. $1,500-$2,500).

Few stones make as bold a statement as a ruby. An 18kt yellow gold, diamond and ruby ring, centered by three oval-shaped faceted natural rubies of .40 carats, with five small cut round diamonds at each side, in a simple gold band, should fetch $1,000-$2,000; while an 18kt yellow gold, ruby and diamond ring having a cushion-cut ruby of about 1 carat and surrounded by ten smaller round brilliant cut diamonds, in a wide gold band, is expected to bring $1,000-$1,500.

Sapphires are also striking and beautiful. Two lots with identical estimates of $2,000-$4,000 are a 14kt yellow gold sapphire and diamond fancy ring with a 2-carat center oval-cut sapphire, centered by two pear-shaped sapphires of .5 carats each, surrounded by 30 small round brilliant cut diamonds; and a vintage Boucheron (Paris) platinum diamond and sapphire cocktail ring with a .75-carat sapphire center stone, 32 baguette diamonds and eight small round faceted sapphires.

The bangle bracelets category features a 14kt yellow gold emerald and diamond hinged bangle bracelet, the top set with 14 small round cut emeralds alternating with 15 pairs of small, round-cut diamonds, stamped 14kt (est. $2,000-$2,500); and a 14kt yellow gold and diamond bracelet with a hinged squared bangle centered by three round brilliant cut diamonds of about .15 carats each, the bracelet arms holding thirteen open set small round cut diamonds (est. $1,500-$1,800).

The catalog boasts diamond pins and pendants galore. Examples include a platinum and diamond bar pin from circa 1900, having a straight bar pin set with about 1.5 carats of old European cut diamonds, in very good condition (est. $1,500-$2,500); and a circa 1970s 14kt yellow and diamond pendant, offset open squared form channel set with 22 small round diamonds and one modern round brilliant cut diamond, about 1 carat, J color and VS2 clarity (est. $1,500-$2,500).

There are rings and there are instant attention-getters. The latter category features a vintage 18kt gold lion mask ring having a gorgeous yellow gold lion face with emerald eyes and a full cut accent diamond in the mouth, 13.1 dwt (est. $1,200-$1,500); and an authentic Gucci 18kt white gold mesh ring with three rows of a flat mesh in 18kt white gold with a high polish, hallmarked on the interior, originally purchased from Mann Jewelers, with a 10.2 dwt (est. $900-$1,200).

The rings get even wilder with presentation examples that are up for bid. A 10kt yellow gold ring presented by FedEx as a Safe Driver award, with a full cut VS diamond in the center of about .25 carats and 30 points, and a dwt of 10, should gavel for $750-$950; and a 10kt yellow gold Interstate Battery racing ring, with a white gold center surrounded by small accent diamonds, having an approximate dwt of 18.5, ring size 10, carries a pre-sale estimate of $1,200-$1,500.

The Chanel name and logo have undeniable appeal and cachet. Two lots, both with $500-$1,000 estimates, are a Chanel yellow caviar Sevruga leather wallet on a chain clutch bag, with the distinct “CC” logo on the front flap, originally retailed for $2,000; and a vintage, circa 1960s Chanel quilted lambskin chain bucket with magnetic button clasp closure, gold hardware and gold chain link, showing the Chanel logo tassel with lambskin fringe, in very good condition.

A few other noteworthy lots are as follows, although there is much more to consider in the sale:

– A woven adjustable Victorian yellow gold and natural pearl ribbed bracelet centered by an enameled disc with a natural pearl center in a star mount (est. $1,500-$2,500).

– A pair of 14kt yellow gold, amethyst and diamond earrings, each one approximately 2 carats, with an emerald cut amethyst centered by 24 total diamonds (est. $1,500-$2,500).

– A 1950s-style Tiffany 14kt yellow gold and garnet pin of ribbed disc form, set with four prong set garnet stones, stamped “Tiffany & Co,”, weighing 12.10 g. (est. $800-$1,200).

Neue Auctions invites everyone to be added to its email list to receive notifications and information regarding all current and future sales.

