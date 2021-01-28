Cardiac Mapping Market Worth $2.1 billion – North America is expected to hold a dominant share

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-28 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Cardiac Mapping Market by Product (Contact Mapping Systems (Electroanatomical Mapping, Basket Catheter Mapping), Non-contact Mapping Systems), Indication (Atrial Fibrillation, Atrial Flutter, AVNRT), Region – Global Forecast to 2024” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Global Cardiac Mapping Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2019 to USD 2.1 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Market Size Estimation;

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the cardiac mapping market. These methods were also used extensively to determine the extent of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:

– The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research

– The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been determined through primary and secondary research processes

– All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources

Contact cardiac mapping are estimated to account for the largest share of the cardiac mapping systems product market in 2019

The contact cardiac mapping market is segmented into contact cardiac mapping systems and non-contact cardiac mapping systems. The contact cardiac mapping systems segment is divided further into electroanatomical mapping, basket catheter mapping, and traditional endocardial mapping. The contact cardiac mapping systems segment held the largest share of the cardiac mapping systems market in 2019. The advantages offered by contact cardiac mapping systems, such as detection of the precise locations of mapping and ablation catheters in a three-dimensional environment and requirement of just a few beats recordings might uncover the arrhythmia circuit, are the major factors driving the growth of this product segment.

Atrial fibrillation is the primary application areas of the global cardiac mapping market

The market is segmented into atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, atrioventricular nodal reentry tachycardia (AVNRT), other arrhythmias. The atrial fibrillation segment estimated to command the largest share of the market in 2019, and this segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR owing to the rise in incidences of AF worldwide and the subsequent increase in the ablation procedures.

The APAC cardiac mapping market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

While North America is expected to dominate the global cardiac mapping industry in 2019, the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this region can be attributed to the large population, increasing geriatric population, the growing incidence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare spending, healthcare reforms for infrastructural development, and growing demand for advanced technologies.

The major players operating in the cardiac mapping market include Biosense Webster (US), Abbott (US), and Boston Scientific Corporation (US). The other players in this market include Medtronic (Ireland), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), EP Solutions SA (Switzerland), Acutus Medical (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Royal Philips) (Netherlands), Lepu Medical (China), BIOTRONIK (Germany), AngioDynamics (US), BioSig Technologies (US), APN Health (US), CoreMap (US), Kardium (Canada), Catheter Precision (US), and Epmap-System (Germany).