Global Transfection Reagents Market – Global Industry Segmentation & Future Forecasts

The global Transfection Equipment Market includes forecast from 2016 to 2021. This market is expected to reach USD 1.02 Billion by 2021 from USD 715.4 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

This growth can be attributed to factors such as advancements in transfection technology, global alliances among leading research institutes to trigger drug discovery, increase in R&D spending and research activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, increase in demand for synthetic genes, and rising incidence of cancer. Moreover, development of large scale transfections, rising demand of protein therapeutics, and emerging markets across India and China are likely to create opportunities for players operating in the market.

Global Industry Segmentation:

The global Transfection Reagents Market is segmented on the basis of product, method, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into reagents and instruments. In 2016, the reagents segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market. However, the instruments segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On basis of application, the transfection equipment market is segmented into biomedical research, protein production, and therapeutic delivery. In 2016, the biomedical research segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the transfection reagent market.

On the basis of end user, the transfection reagent market is segmented into academic & research institutes and pharmaceutical & biotechnologies companies. In 2016, the academic & research institutes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. On the basis of method, the market is segmented into biochemical, physical, and viral methods.

In 2016, the biochemical method segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Transfection Equipment Market, while the viral method segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The biochemical method segment is further classified into calcium phosphate, lipofection DEAE-dextran, and dendrimer. Whereas, the physical method segment is further divided into electroporation, nucleofection, and others (gengun, sonoporation, magnetofection, and optoinjection).

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the transfection reagents market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The largest share can be attributed to the increase in bio-based drug research, increase in demand for protein therapeutics, and increasing investment for development of biologics in the country. The Asia-Pacific transfection reagent market is slated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and serve as a major revenue pocket for companies offering transfection reagents and equipment.

Global Leaders:

The key players in Transfection Equipment Market are continuously striving to gain larger shares and expand their existing product portfolios by agreements, collaborations, and partnerships. The overall market was dominated by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), and QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands). Other players include Polyplus-transfection SA (France), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S.), Mirus Bio LLC (U.S.), and MaxCyte, Inc. (U.S.).

Players operating in the transfection reagents market adopted strategies such as agreements, collaborations, and partnerships to strengthen their global presence. The key players that have adopted these strategies include MaxCyte, Inc. (U.S.), Polyplus-transfection SA (France), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche ltd (Switzerland), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

