Endocrine Testing Market Size | Prominent Players Analysis | Forecast Research Report

The global Endocrine Testing Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Endocrine Testing Market is expected to reach USD 13.02 billion by 2024 with CAGR of 8.0% over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. The endocrine system is a combined system that contains numerous glands situated throughout the body. Together with the nervous system, the endocrine system regulates and controls several internal physical functions.

Key Players:

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • AB Sciex Pte. Ltd.
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Biomedical Technologies.
  • bioMerieux SA
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories.
  • DiaSorin S.p.A.
  • Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • LabCorp
  • Ortho Clinical Technology

Growth Drivers:

Thymus, adrenal glands, testes, hypothalamus, pituitary gland, ovaries, pineal gland, islet cells in the pancreas, thyroid, and parathyroid are glands of endocrine system. The endocrine testing market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.0% over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Technology Outlook:

  • Tandem Mass Spectrometry
  • Immunoassay
  • Monoclonal & Polyclonal antibody technologies
  • Sensor technology
  • Clinical chemistry

Test Type Outlook:

  • Estradiol
  • FSH
  • hCG
  • LH
  • DHEAS
  • Progesterone
  • Testosterone
  • TSH
  • Prolactin
  • Cortisol
  • Insulin

Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounted for the largest market share of endocrine testing and is estimated to continue its dominance in the upcoming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be presence of advanced tertiary, secondary, and primary care hospitals, government initiative, enhanced compensation network, satisfactory government funding policy, and rising health awareness. Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth.

Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR of 9.1% in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise rising R&D expenditure by private agencies and government to improve therapeutic and diagnostic areas in the region. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of endocrine testing industry in this region, as developing healthcare infrastructure and government compensation policies.

