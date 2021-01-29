Long Term Care Market Segmented by Regions, Types and Applications with Forecast Report from 2021 – 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Long Term Care Market is projected to witness an upward trend during the forecast period. Long term care facilities are an inseparable part of healthcare system in developed and developing countries. Under developed regions, those suffering from chronic illness and aging, normally demand long term care facilities. Services such as sanitation, medical care, and nutrition are on the rise in developing countries.

Long term care market is driven by factors such as increase in geriatric population, prevalence of chronic diseases, and rise in importance of long term care services. In addition, extensive government support in developed countries and various programmes conducted by NGO’s are likely to stimulate the market growth in the forecast period. Change in lifestyle and increase in population are expected to stimulate the market in the forecast period. However, functional issues and service limitations are some factors that may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

By service type, the long term care industry segmentation includes social work services, therapeutic services, skilled nursing or nursing services, hospice services, pharmacy or pharmacist services, and mental health or counselling services. Skilled nursing or nursing services and pharmacy have gained a lot of traction due to emergence of e-commerce platforms and technology enabled product delivery.

Global Long Term Care (LTC) Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2013 – 2024)

Home Healthcare

Hospice

Nursing Care

Assisted Living Facilities

The key players in the long term care market include American General Life (AIG), New York Life Insurance Company, State Farm Insurance, Thrivent and AARP Long Term Care.

Global Long Term Care (LTC) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2013 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

MEA

South Africa

