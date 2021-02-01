Cell Lysis Market Growing at a CAGR of 10.3% – Emerging Countries to Present High-Growth Opportunities

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The report aims to provide insights into the global cell lysis market. It provides valuable information on the product, type of cell, and end-users, in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

The above-mentioned information would benefit the buyer by helping them understand the market dynamics. In addition, the forecasts provided in the report will enable firms to understand the trends in this market and better position themselves to capitalize the growth opportunities.

The Global Cell Lysis Market is expected to reach USD 3.84 Billion, at a CAGR of 10.3%.

The report “Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market by Product (Consumables (Reagents, Enzymes, Detergent), Instruments (Sonicator, Homogenizer)), Type of Cell (Microbial, Mammalian), End User (Research Laboratories, Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) – Global Forecast” , report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the Cell Fractionation Market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.

Browse 84 market data Tables and 41 Figures spread through 135 Pages and in-depth TOC: Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=260138321

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

The cell lysis market is consolidated in nature due to the presence of a few large players. The prominent players in the Cell Fractionation Market include Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Qsonica, LLC. (U.S.), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.).

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

Based on regions, the global cell lysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is driven by factors such as increase in aging population, and increasing government funding in North America.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=260138321

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of type of cell, the cell lysis market is segmented into mammalian cells, microbial cells, and other cells. The mammalian cells segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. Rising aging population and increasing need for development of new cell therapies are the key factors propelling the growth of this market.

End-users, included in the Cell Fractionation Market are research laboratories and institutes, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others. The research laboratories and institutes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global cell lysis market in 2016. High incidence of diseases and research investments in life sciences is driving the growth of this market.