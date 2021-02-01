In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market Development Strategies, Business Opportunities & Forecast, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market is expected to reach USD 1.84 billion by 2025. In Situ Hybridization (ISH) is a type of hybridization a method that permits for specific localization of an exact segment of nucleic acid inside a histologic section. The market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.3% over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Key Players:

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

BioView

Agilent Technologies

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Oxford Gene Technology

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

NeoGenomics Laboratories

Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

The In Situ Hybridization (ISH) industry is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.3% over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market is segmented based on product type, technology, probe type, application, end use, and region.

Product Outlook:

Instruments

Kits & Probes

Software

Services

Application Outlook:

Cancer

Cytogenetics

Developmental Biology

Infectious Diseases

End-use Outlook:

Research & Diagnostic Laboratories

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic Institutes

Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounted for the largest market share of In Situ Hybridization (ISH) and is estimated to lead the overall market in the upcoming years. The reason behind the growth of overall market could be government involvement for development of novel diagnostic tools, availability of research funds, and developed research centers. The United States is a major consumer of In Situ Hybridization (ISH) in this region.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise, growing awareness regarding advantages of In Situ Hybridization (ISH) technology in diagnostics and government initiative in R&D investments in the field of molecular biology. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of In Situ Hybridization (ISH) industry in the region.

