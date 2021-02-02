Multi-Mode Receiver (MMR) Market Development Strategies, Business Opportunities & Forecast, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 02, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Multi-Mode Receiver (MMR) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Multi-Mode Receiver Market is anticipated to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2025. The market is anticipated to grow with a healthy rate in the years to come. Demand for lightweight aircraft multi-mode receiver and components within retrofit market and improved aircraft sales would induce the market toward development in the years to come. The increasing demand for lightweight and space saving for better fuel economy is the foremost driving factor for the Multi-Mode Receiver (MMR) market.

Key Players:

BAE Systems

Honeywell International Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Rockwell Collins

Thales Group

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Growth Drivers:

The rising in the number of aircraft distributions is also anticipated to propel the MMR industry in the years to come. On the other hand, growing susceptibility of aviation technology to cyber-attacks monitoring may hamper the growth of the industry, and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.4% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Platform Outlook:

Fixed Wing (General Aviation, (Business Aircraft, and Light Aircraft)

Rotary Wing (Military Helicopters and Commercial Helicopters)

Commercial Aviation (Narrow Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, and Regional Transport Aircraft)

Military Aviation (Transport Aircraft, and Fighter Aircraft)

Commercial aviation segment is estimated to account for the highest market share in the forecast period. Due to the commercial aviation industry mainly uses wide-body aircraft and narrow-body aircraft to cargo and transport passengers. Moreover, the fixed wing segment may rule the market and continue to rule the roost in the years to come.

Fit Type Outlook:

Line-fit

Retrofit

In 2017, line-fit segment dominated the multi-mode receiver industry, due to the mandate for the installation of multi-mode receivers in innovative commercial aircraft. The growing aircraft retrofit activities, procedures that make multi-mode receiver a required feature in any aircraft are anticipated to drive this segment in the years to come.

Application Outlook:

Landing

Navigation & Positioning

The Navigation & Positioning segment is dominating the segment application in the Multi-Mode receiver industry in 2017. Due to MMRs use several navigation systems, such as distance Measuring Equipment (DME), VOR (VHF omnidirectional radio range), to offer optimum navigation. The industry may be explored by Sub-system as GLS Receiver, MLS Receiver, ILS Receiver, and VOR/DME Receiver.

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific accounted for the major share of the global Multi-Mode Receiver market Size Analysis in 2016; and will continue to do so in the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is projected to develop at the highest CAGR of 3.9% in the years to come. This development can be ascribed to the high air passenger traffic, foremost to a rise in the number of aircraft distributions in this region. Growing demand for air travel owing to declining travel price and growing number of air routes has led to the rise in passenger traffic.

