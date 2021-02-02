North America Car Air Freshener Market Trends and Manufacturing Cost Analysis By 2022

Felton, California , USA, Feb 02, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The North America car air freshener market size is projected to touch USD 994.4 million by the end of 2022. Increasing demand can be attributed to evolving demographics and increasing per capita income in the region. Increasing purchasing power has inclined customers towards innovative products. Product distinction and strategic placements by the key players play a crucial role in supplementing the sales of the product.

Increasing awareness of natural products is estimated to accelerate product demand over the forecast duration. Non-profit companies such as Natural Product Association (NPA) and Organic Consumers have been continuously encouraging the application of natural products in varied sectors. Potential collaborations with premium car brands and several retailers are anticipated to boost the demand for the product in the upcoming years. The U.S. is the leading importer of indispensable oils used in the production process which is also estimated to escalate product usage over the projected period.

Continuous product innovation and differentiation is the key strategy adopted by the key players in the region. Vents & chips are oil-built products, having a small size and can easily be fixed. The U.S. is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% over the estimated years.

The growth is attributed to rise in the living standards of the population. Numerous automobile owners along with growing customers are predicted to bolster the product demand in Canada. Further, increasing awareness for hygiene and increasing per capita income is also estimated to bode well for the North America car air freshener market growth in the upcoming years. The growing emphasis on digital marketing and mounting merchandise channels also promoting the growth of the product. Producers are engaged in launching multipurpose products that provide several benefits of air purification and deodorization.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Vents & chips market held more than 29% market share in 2014. These products are extensively preferred owing to high compatibility and easy to use features.

Gels & cans division occupied more than 15% revenue share in 2014 and is predicted to grow substantially over the estimated period. These products are widely accepted over traditional products as they do not liquefy in high temperatures.

Sprays/aerosols segment is anticipated to foresee slow growth, owing to the preference of vent chips over sprays.

Rising demand for natural air fresheners is estimated to drive the demand for the chemical-built products. The U.S. prefers latest technology driven products which are predicted to supplement R&D activities in the upcoming years.

Key players are present in North America that enables customers to purchase from online channels, which in turn, is predicted to bolster product demand over the projected duration.

North America Car Air Freshener Market: Key Players

Carmate Manufacturing Co Ltd, American Covers Inc., Jenray Products, S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc.,ABRO Industries Inc., Henkel AG & Co., Chic Accessories, Auto Expressions Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., and Car-Freshener Corporation.

