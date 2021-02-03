Nature’s Turf Opens Service Location in Palmetto

Palmetto, Georgia, 2021-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — Nature’s Turf is excited to announce their Westside Branch opening to serve customers in Newnan, Sharpsburg, Douglasville, Atlanta, Smyrna, and Palmetto area. The service location will provide the community with access to weed control & fertilization lawn treatments, core aeration, shrub care, mosquito control, and more. “We have been serving the westside of Metro Atlanta for over 40 years, so it is an honor to plant roots in the Palmetto community. The new Westside Branch located in Palmetto will allow Nature’s Turf to serve the community even more effectively. I’m thankful to everyone who has been a part of the company’s success over the years which has allowed us the opportunity to expand our operations,” Phil Jackson, Co-Owner of Nature’s Turf, communicated.

Starting out with one customer in 1977 and growing to serve thousands in the Metro Atlanta Area, Nature’s Turf is a family-owned and operated company. In addition to Palmetto, they have locations in Fayetteville and Newnan, which allows the company to serve clients all over Metro Atlanta. Their offerings include customized solutions for fighting pests, such as grubs, fire ants, and mosquitos. Each customer receives a custom built lawn plan, which could include a variety of care options, including the use of pre-emergent soil amendments, aeration, and more, to achieve their goals. “Our success over the years has been possible thanks to our talented and passionate team. We are deeply invested in helping each team member grow and reach their potential, so then they can serve our customers more effectively. Relationships are what keep us grounded and growing. We have built a reputation for putting our customers first and we look forward to continuing to do so for the residents of Palmetto and the entire westside of Metro Atlanta. As we always say–Long. Live. Lawns!” Jackson shared.

For more information regarding Nature’s Turf and their offerings, call 770-461-4156 or visit their website, Naturesturf.com.

Press Release Contact :

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

January 26th, 2021

CONTACT: Phil Jackson

phil@naturesturf.com